There were 29 infant deaths in the central/southwestern region of Indiana in 2017. To address this problem, Union Hospital’s Perinatal Navigator Program, made possible by grant funding from the Indiana State Department of Health’s Safety PIN (Protecting Indiana’s Newborns) initiative, integrates navigation practices with highly skilled navigators into the office setting. This program seeks to fill an essential need for pregnant women and their family due to the complex world of healthcare and the delicate period of life for a pregnant woman.
Since the inception of the program in 2017, over 200 families have had a navigator by their side throughout pregnancy and until the child’s first birthday. These navigators are at the heart of Safety PIN, meeting with every participating OB physician’s patient, addressing their immediate questions or concerns, connecting them with needed community resources, assessing risk factors for the pregnancy, providing up-to-date evidence-based education, and building supportive relationships for expecting mothers that may not have social support. The navigators are there to support mothers so that they can have the healthiest pregnancy and healthiest baby possible.
For more information about the program, contact your OB physician or visit the Lugar Center for Rural Health at www.lugarcenter.org.
