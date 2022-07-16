Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will hold its summer rummage sale July 22 and July 23 at the Hungarian Hall, 2049 North 22nd Street. Doors will open at 8 a.m. both days and close at noon.
Items available at the sale include household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes and more.
A Hungarian cookbook will also be available for purchase. Hungarian Recipes is a collection of family recipes that have been handed down through the generations and never-before published. Compiled by Whitney Pope and published by Penfield Books, it includes several recipes contributed by Hungarian Lodge members. Recipe-card-sized and spiral bound, this compact book covers all aspects of the Hungarian meal in its 174 pages. The cookbook sells for $8.95.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.