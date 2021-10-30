Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will host its annual Christmas rummage sales on Nov. 6 and 13 in the Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. both days and close at noon.
Christmas decorations and a table of high-quality merchandise suitable for gift-giving will be featured along with the usual assortment of household items, electronics, tools, books, toys and clothes at bargain prices. Organizers will bring in new rummage for the Nov. 13 sale.
Hungarian cookbooks also will be available, as well as the Handmade in Hungary stuffed, felt cat and dog figures.
