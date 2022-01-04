Visitors can see live bald eagles and other birds of prey and learn about their behavior during Turkey Run’s annual Eagles in Flight Weekend Jan. 28-30.
Events include live birds of prey demonstrations, songbird banding, eagle nest driving tours, and an owl prowl. There will also be an online auction supported by the Friends of Turkey Run and Shades State Parks at 32auctions.com/EIF22 that will end at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 29. Auction bidders do not need to attend the Eagles in Flight Weekend. All proceeds go to supporting the parks.
Register for the event at eagles_in_flight_2022.eventbrite.com. Reservations at Turkey Run Inn can be made by calling 877-LODGES1 or by going to IndianaInns.com and using discount code 0128EF.
Standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Rd. Marshall, 47859.
