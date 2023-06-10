Turkey Run State Park was named the seventh best state park in the United States in a list of 15 according to TravelAwaits, a website dedicated to travelers 50 and older.
The site mentions the park’s sandstone gorges, suspension bridge and Sugar Creek as reasons why Turkey Run stands out.
For more details on the list TravelAwaits compiled, see travelawaits.com/2885378/best-us-state-parks.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Road in Marshall, 47859.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.