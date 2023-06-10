THL 041523 TURKEY RUN HOLMQUISTS

The Holmquist family gathers for a photo taken by a family member in the Punch Bowl at Turkey Run State Park on April 15.

Turkey Run State Park was named the seventh best state park in the United States in a list of 15 according to TravelAwaits, a website dedicated to travelers 50 and older.

The site mentions the park’s sandstone gorges, suspension bridge and Sugar Creek as reasons why Turkey Run stands out.

For more details on the list TravelAwaits compiled, see travelawaits.com/2885378/best-us-state-parks.

Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Road in Marshall, 47859.

