The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology recently announced the winners of its Historic Preservation Month photo contest.
There were five categories including altered, artistic, black and white, color and kids.
The award-winning photo in the black and white category was taken at Turkey Run State Park, with the historic bridge over Trail 6 as the focal point.
The photo was taken by Andrew Riester of Plainfield.
