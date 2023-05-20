Black_and_White.jpg

This photo of the historic bridge on Trail 6 at Turkey Run State Park by Andrew Riester won the black and white category of the DNR’s historic preservation photo contest.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology recently announced the winners of its Historic Preservation Month photo contest.

There were five categories including altered, artistic, black and white, color and kids.

The award-winning photo in the black and white category was taken at Turkey Run State Park, with the historic bridge over Trail 6 as the focal point.

The photo was taken by Andrew Riester of Plainfield.

