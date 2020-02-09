Indiana hunters can now apply for reserved spring turkey hunts at selected Department of Natural Resources areas, including Fairbanks Landing Fish and Wildlife Area in Sullivan County and Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area near Linton in Greene County.
Hunters can apply online for a reserved turkey hunt by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt and clicking on the "Reserved Hunt Info" link. The application period is open through Feb. 19. No late entries will be accepted. The online method is the only way to apply. Applicants must possess a valid hunting license for the species they wish to hunt.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, Check-In Game and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, so there is no need to log in.
Hunters should note that in this new system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. For hunts with no fee required to register, everyone will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, no one will be asked to enter credit card information.
For draw hunt results, there is a “Click Here” link on the home page, or hunters can log in to their online services account. The link from the home page will only show hunts that they registered for when the date of the hunt is still upcoming. Logging in to the account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations (previous years).
Turkey hunts at Sullivan and Linton are scheduled April 22 through 24 and April 25 and 26.
Only one application is allowed per license holder. No changes can be made once the application is submitted.
Hunters will be selected through a computerized random drawing. Drawing results will be available online within two weeks after application deadlines, and an email will be sent to applicants when results are posted.
