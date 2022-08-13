Clark County Antique Power Club is preparing for their Tractor Show on Aug. 19 and 20 at the Clark County Fairgrounds.
There will be games, food, music, barrel train rides, tractor displays and homemade ice cream on both days of the event.
Vendor booths will be open Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A live electric wire demonstration will take place at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m. Saturday, the car cruise will be in conjunction with the tractor cruise. A quilt display will also be open.
To register for a booth slot, call 217-826-5940. To sign up for the car or tractor cruise, call 217-826-2244. Quilts can be dropped of Thursday between 3 and 6 p.m. and can be picked up Saturday after 5 p.m. For other questions, call 217-264-6052.
