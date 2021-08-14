Clark County Antique Power is preparing for its next Tractor Show set for Aug. 20 through 22 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 502 N. Second St. in Marshall, Illinois.
There will be games, food, music, barrel train rides, tractor and farm equipment displays and homemade ice cream all three days. A ham and bean supper is set for 5 p.m. CDT Saturday, Aug. 21. Cost will be a free will donation.
A Car Cruise-In will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22; call Kathleen Horsley at 217-826-2244.
For details on attendance or participation, call Joe McManus at 217-264-6052. Vendors can call Nancy Wilson at 217-826-5940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.