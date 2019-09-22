A Stained Glass Church Tour is scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 in Terre Haute.
Participants will tour five mid-century churches showing how modern style influenced ecclesial design in the 1950s and 1960s at an event sponsored by Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Modern.
Created for various denominations, the churches illustrate the frequent overlap of traditional and Modernist design.
Churches featured include St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church at 2405 S. Seventh St.; St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1807 Poplar St.; Memorial United Methodist Church, 2701 Poplar St. Trinity Lutheran Church, 2620 Ohio Blvd.; St. Mark United Church of Christ, 475 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Tickets are required for the tour. Contact Indiana Landmarks at 317-639-4534.
