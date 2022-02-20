Classic Innovations will feature members of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon of chamber music.
The musicians will offer several works written for small ensembles at 4 p.m. March 5 in Hatfield Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The program includes Roland Barrett’s “Music for a Happy Occasion” for brass quintet, Victor Ewald’s “Brass Quintet No. 1,” George Crumb’s “An Idyll for the Misbegotten” for flute and percussion and Louise Farrenc’s “Trio, Op. 44” for clarinet, cello and piano.
The concert will open with “Music for a Happy Occasion” featuring the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, an ensemble comprised entirely of THSO musicians. The THSO quintet will complete its set with Victor Ewald’s “Brass Quintet No. 1.”
The second piece on the program will feature “Idyll for the Misbegotten.” The American composer was a pillar in the modern classical and avant-garde styles, known for his extended instrument techniques and vivid sonorities.
“Idyll for the Misbegotten” will be performed in honor of the composer’s recent passing on Feb. 6 at age 92.
Farrenc’s “Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 44” will be the final piece on the program.
Farrenc was a very successful pianist and composer in the early and mid-19th century and served as professor of piano at the Paris Conservatory for thirty years. Her great love was composing chamber music, producing this clarinet trio written in 1840.
VIP ticket holders for Classic Innovations will receive an invitation to enjoy an exclusive reception following the concert and an opportunity to meet the musicians. The concert will last approximately 75 minutes without an intermission.
Tickets are $15, $25, and $45 and can be purchased at thso.org or by calling Hatfield Hall at (812) 877-8544.
This chamber concert series is sponsored by Chris Schellenberg in memory of Jim Schellenberg and Lois Alberti. The concert sponsor for Classic Innovations is Robert L. Cowden.
Patrons will be required to wear a mask.
