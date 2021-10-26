The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will present Brahms & Beach at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Tilson Auditorium on the campus of Indiana State University.
Concert repertoire includes Hector Berlioz’s overture to his opera Béatrice et Bénedict, Johannes Brahms’ Concerto for Violin and Cello (known as the Double Concerto) with violinist and former THSO associate concertmaster Benjamin Hoffman and his sister and cellist Natania Hoffman. The THSO will close the evening with Amy Beach’s Gaelic Symphony.
Preceding the concert will be the return of Supper at the Symphony. ISU President Deborah Curtis will host a reception following the concert in the Heritage Lounge of Tirey Hall.
Special guests
“I am really looking forward to welcoming Benjamin Hoffman back to perform as a soloist ... Benjamin, Natania and I are preparing an interpretive approach to the Brahms that is energetic and exciting,” said David Bowden, artistic director and conductor. “Brahms’ Double and Beach’s Gaelic Symphony are such great masterpieces. Paired together, along with the lively concert opener, it will be an evening of magnificent music.”
It is not at all uncommon for Shakespeare’s plays to serve as a source of inspiration for new works of art. Berlioz’s opera is based on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and is a perfect example of such an adaptation. The overture is made up mostly of two musical themes found in the opera, which places more emphasis on the secondary couple of the play, Beatrice and Benedict. The overture expertly foreshadows the opera’s story of love, tricks and hilarity.
Brahms wrote his Double Concerto as a sort of olive-branch to be extended to violinist Joseph Joachim, who had cut contact with Brahms several years earlier. In his program notes for this event, THSO Composer-in-residence Daniel Powers describes the piece as having moments of rhapsody, delicacy, and a lilting, dance-like theme. It features the violin and cello in a way that, at the time, was nearly unheard of.
Both Benjamin and Natania Hoffman have performed throughout Europe, Russia, India, China, New Zealand, Australia and the United States.
At just 4 years old, Beach was playing the piano and composing her own melodies. It comes with little surprise that, in a time when women were generally discouraged from pursuing careers outside the home, she would be the first American woman to achieve success as a composer. It’s even more remarkable that during much of her life she was the most famous American classical composer in the world.
In composing her Gaelic Symphony, she chose four authentic Irish tunes of “simple, rugged and unpretentious beauty;” the rest of the melodic material she composed herself. While there have been some that feel the need to qualify their praise by referring to the composer’s gender, the fact is that Beach’s only symphony is a masterpiece by any standard, and certainly one of the finest concert works written by any American.
Supper at the Symphony consists of a three-course meal served in the Heritage Ballroom of Tirey Hall. The cash bar opens at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30. Tickets are $25. The menu will include Greek salad, one entrée of either molasses glazed pork loin, pesto salmon, or butternut squash ravioli and raspberry cheesecake for dessert. Reservations can be made at thso.org or by calling 812-242-8476 until noon Nov. 2.
tickets, other info
Tickets for the symphony can be purchased at thso.org or by calling 812-237-3737. Ticket prices for adults are $17, $38 and $54. Low-cost student and youth tickets are also available.
Per ISU policy, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while indoors at Tirey Hall, regardless of vaccination status, when not eating or drinking.
Patrons may park in the parking garage at 750 Cherry Street for free between 4 and 11 p.m. on the day of the concert. The garage is across the street from Tilson Auditorium.
The concert is sponsored by the THSO Symphony League, Robert L. Cowden, Fireplace World and Jo Einstandig. The concert is being presented in honor of Indiana State University, Ramon Meyer and Bob and Marilyn Billups.
