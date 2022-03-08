Registration is now open for the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s annual educational concert.
Register online at www.thso.org/education. Registration closes March 16.
Adventure in Music! welcomes private schools, non-Vigo County public schools and homeschools to the concert, which aims to educate fourth-grade level students about instruments and orchestra. The show will take place at 11 a.m. April 6 in Tilson Auditorium. Students in fourth grade from the Vigo County School Corp. annually attend the 9:30 a.m. performance.
“We are grateful to the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra for providing such a wonderful experience for all VCSC 4th grade students. This concert enriches our elementary music program by providing children the opportunity to experience performing arts in our very own community,” said Karen McDonald, assistant director of adult education and music for Vigo County School Corp.
This performance will feature pieces that are familiar to students, such as excerpts from John Williams’s Star Wars score, as well as classic pieces students may not have heard before, like Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. The program will also include A Patriotic Singalong to involve the students in the making of music.
The concert is free. All principals, teachers, assistants and other adult chaperones attending will also be admitted free of charge. This year’s concert is supported by The Hometown Savings Bank and the Indiana Chemical Trust.
