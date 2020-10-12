'Thomas And The Magic Railroad' celebrates 20th anniversary

The young and young-at-heart can ride the rails to adventure with “Thomas and The Magic Railroad,” when it celebrates its 20th anniversary by returning to AMC Terre Haute 12 and theaters nationwide, for one day only, at 1 p.m. Oct. 24.
This cherished family-favorite, brought back to fans by Fathom Events and Shout! Factory, stars Peter Fonda (Easy Rider, Ulee’s Gold), Mara Wilson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda), Alec Baldwin (The Boss Baby, 30 Rock), Didi Conn (Grease, Shining Time Station), Russell Means (Last of the Mohicans, Pocahontas) and Thomas the Tank Engine.
Theatergoers will be treated to an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with the director Britt Allcroft and actor Alec Baldwin as they talk about making the beloved film. This special footage also includes a peak at some of the scenes that were deleted from the original cut of the 2000 film, as well as vintage behind-the-scenes interview footage with Peter Fonda.
Visit https://www.fathomevents.com/events/thomas-the-tank-engine for a movie trailer.
Tickets can be purchased at www.fathomevents.com and AMC Terre Haute 12, 3153 Third Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.