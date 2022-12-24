The Sisters of Providence and Indiana State University Professor Dr. Arthur Feinsod will host the third installment of the “Faith and the Arts” workshop Jan. 14.
The session will take place virtually and in-person from 9 a.m.-.noon in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. Other sessions will take place on April 1 and June 3.
The first half of each session will be a lecture on the available material, with the second half of each session focusing on discussion where all can delve deeper into the ideas presented.
Cost is $25 per session and each workshop is independent from the others. The cost includes materials and refreshments. The registration deadline is Jan. 12.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
