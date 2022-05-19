A long-awaited premiere of "The Text," a feature-length movie by a Terre Haute-based production company, arrives in June.
The family drama from Dreams Come True Films will have its red-carpet debut June 25 in Hatfield Hall on the Rose-Hulman campus.
"The Text" marks the fifth feature-length film and the 10th overall by Dreams Come True Films founder Candy J. Beard since the company launched in 2011. Beard serves as CEO, executive producer and screenwriter of all of its productions. Her partner and son, Daniel J. Beard, serves as director, cinematographer and editor. Rodger Allen Jones of Kankakee, Illinois, served as assistant director on "The Text."
This latest original film tells the story of two tight-knit families whose lives are turned upside down following a terrible auto accident caused by texting and driving. The film also covers the topics of forgiveness and adoption.
Karla Dansereau of Tennessee portrays the central character, Angela Carmichael. Fort Wayne's Sharon Nelson plays the antagonist character, Pamela Baker. The cast also includes Fort Wayne's Erandy Hood, Michigan's Burke Sage and child actors Maverick Risley of Champaign, Illinois, and Alexis Brunson of Jasonville.
More than a dozen Terre Haute firefighters and four sheriff's deputies from two counties also have roles in "The Text," as does Julie Henricks of WTWO-TV and WBOW radio.
Beard intends to submit "The Text" to PURE FLIX Entertainment for distribution consideration and to various film festivals after the premiere.
General-admission tickets are available at $10 per person by contacting Beard by phone at 812-251-4472 or email at Candy_dreamscometruefilmsllc@yahoo.com.
