The Terre Haute Community Band will present a live concert at 7:30 p.m. today in Fairbanks Park. The free concert is sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department.
Conductor Yvonne Newlin notes the music selected for this concert includes a variety of styles with selections from Broadway shows, the popular songs of Indiana’s own Hoagy Carmichael and the big band sounds of the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra was known for its unique sound produced by the clarinet holding the melodic line while the tenor sax plays the same note and supported harmonically by three other saxophones.
Percy Grainger was an Australian composer and pianist best known today for his arrangements of Irish and English folk tales. “Irish Tune” form “County Derry” was originally published in the “Petrie Collection of Ancient Music of Ireland.”
Hoagland Howard “Hoagy” Carmichael was an Indiana composer, pianist, singer, actor and bandleader. He is best known for writing “Stardust,” “Georgia on My Mind” and “Heart and Soul,” three of the most-recorded American songs of all time.
“South Pacific” is a musical composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan. The work premiered in 1949 on Broadway. The story is based on James A. Michener’s 1947 book “Tales of the South Pacific.”
The audience is reminded to wear face masks.
The THCB concerts are made possible in part by grants from the City of Terre Haute, Arts Illiana, the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
