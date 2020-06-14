I don’t think there is much argument with saying that we have had an unusual spring. It’s not that it hasn’t been green or wet or the irises failed to bloom. In fact, we’ve had a beautiful season — filled with birdsong and redbuds and the smell of overturned earth and lilacs.
Both nature’s graceful gentility and awesome power have been on display these past few months. Juxtaposed were the usual hums of dragonflies and bees with the silent feet of late snow and frost; its frog choruses came both before and after the howl of winds and the crack of thunder. But we have also been brought to our knees by a tiny sledgehammer of a microbe that lurks among us still. We have spent recent weeks doing battle with it, mourning because of it, and adapting to it. It is not a “normal” we can ever get used to.
Perhaps, more than ever, we have come to appreciate being outdoors this spring, breathing fresh air, watching small things that we normally pass by, perhaps even paying attention to sounds that are usually lost in traffic noise. I live in no palace, but to be a country person this spring was a particular blessing for I was not condemned to staring at four apartment walls or through the same window glass every day.
As consistent and timely as each spring is, I’m still surprised by its coming and going. I see the same wild geraniums growing in the same spot near the pond every May, and the spring water that boils out of the ground below us runs and runs and runs year-round. Yet walking the woods or creek banks — my usual haunts — produces surprises, miraculous events that I stumble upon by simply keeping my eyes open, my sense of expectation, high.
Some of the surprises this spring came when I had no camera with me, and no better example comes to mind than the day I walked out our back door to see seven or eight indigo buntings milling about in my yard as if wandering through the piled tables of a garage sale. By the time I realized what I was looking at, they were gone, and I stood in the shadow of a corner on my deck for 20 minutes more in hopes of seeing them again.
Another surprise came in the form of a half-dozen scarlet elf cups I scratched up in the woods as I walked toward the house one evening after an hour spent looking for mushrooms. It was just before supper, and not having much luck on that early April day, I looked down out of habit to see the fungus growing there, peeking out from under the brown dead carpet of leaves that would be gone in a month; they were so red as to appear to be plastic — man-made. Elf cups have been used for medicines, and even table decorations, and a few guides claim they are edible, although I would never consider it; they looked like miniature cereal bowls to me.
Yet another surprise came in the beautiful patch of bloodroot I stumbled across while taking my older grandson on a walk. In a place we often go — and where he is fascinated by a stagnant pool of what he calls “scummy water” — a rather sluggish ditch gives safe haven to water striders and frogs. Instead, among coal slag and thorny brush, we discovered the flowers, which I recognized, but had no idea until I read about them why they are called what they are.
An early bloomer, bloodroot secrets a reddish fluid which belies its bright white and yellow flowers. For years it was believed to be a possible cure for some cancers, yet its juice is poisonous. The flowers are short-lived — just a few days — and its survival depends on the ants that spread its seeds. For us, it was merely a pretty plant, a sparkling jewel in an isle of dappled sunlight.
On another day, this one in very early April, I couldn’t have been more surprised to see swallowtails — both zebra and yellow — “puddling” on a sandbar along the creek. It was a cool day, and I couldn’t quite believe that just a few days after a cold March thaw, I was seeing butterflies as big as those I see in late summer. There was little color to the woods then, and the creek ran a muddy brown; yet it was there that the two flitted as if nectar and blooms were on hand. A few days later, it snowed.
Two surprises came my way a week or so later. As I stood in a wetlands on a bright blue morning, camera in hand in hope of catching a red-headed woodpecker feeding its young in the hollows of a dead tree, I saw a muskrat moving toward me in the shallow water; it held a large plant in its mouth, and it couldn’t see me as it swam. He, or she, was within a foot or two before finally noticing me, and in a grunt it left the plant at my feet and fled.
Just a few minutes later, in another spot, I turned for no particular reason to see a very small, very young male box turtle in a most odd place — atop the dregs of dead reed grass; I would have never thought it had the time nor muscle to climb there. It wasn’t hurt, nor appeared particularly alarmed as I walked toward it, but I had never seen a box turtle in that wettest and mushiest of places; he was so small, I could have held him in the palm of my hand.
There is a just a week or so of spring left for us as I write this story. Today, it was blue and cool; tomorrow, in typical Indiana fashion, it is to be nearer to 90. Yet, to its last day, spring will give us surprises, like the snapping turtle that, for some reason, decided to climb a long, long hill to sit on the hot cement walkway near my backdoor. Earlier that same day, I had moved one of the largest painted turtles I had ever seen from the middle of the road as it headed toward a cornfield.
This evening, as I worked on what is to be a new book, I caught movement out of the corner of my eye. Below my cabin, in the fading light of what became a gorgeous sunset, a larger-than-average red fox, its tongue crookedly lolling from its mouth, hesitated for a second or two to get its bearings, then disappeared into the woods.
To say the least, it was a surprise …
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. His 7th book is scheduled for release this fall.
