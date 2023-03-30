The Sisters of Providence recently announced its schedule of Holy Week Masses and services.
All services are open to the public and to people of all faith traditions. All gatherings take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
Mass for Palm Sunday will take place at 11 a.m. April 2. In addition, Mass for Holy Thursday will be at 4 p.m. April 6, while Mass for Good Friday Services will take place at 3 p.m. April 7. The Sisters of Providence will also host their annual Way of the Cross for Justice program, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Good Friday.
The Congregation has scheduled an Easter Vigil to take place at 7 p.m. April 8, and Easter Sunday Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 9.
In addition, the Sisters of Providence invite you to bring the entire family to the O’Shaughnessy Dining Hall on Easter Sunday for their annual special Easter Brunch.
Seating times are 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m., and each seating session lasts one-and-a-half hours. Those wishing to attend need to reserve seating as space is limited and no walk-ins will be admitted.
For seating times, reservations or more information, log on to Brunch.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-6253 or email Justin.Hickman@cafebonappetit.com.
For more information on Mass services, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
