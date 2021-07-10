As the remodeling and modernization of Arts Illiana’s new gallery got underway in 2015, Executive Director Jon Robeson knew he had a head-scratcher problem to solve: Who could he find to successfully manage the renovated gallery?
Before 2015, Arts Illiana had housed a small gallery that provided artists in its eight-county Wabash Valley service area with a marketing venue in the former Deming Hotel on North Sixth Street. Robeson realized that when remodeling was completed and Arts Illiana opened its much larger, better-lit, modern facility, he would need a dynamic director with art gallery management experience for the gallery to reach its potential. Robeson found the solution to his problem when Michael Tingley, a man with deep roots in the Terre Haute area and the art world, agreed to be the new director.
This past May — six years and 25 high-quality art shows after taking over management of Arts Illiana gallery — Tingley began taking down the art from the next-to-last show he had organized: “Masks.” Simultaneously, he was preparing for the gallery’s final show with him as its director: “Landscapes,” which attracted artists’ entries from all over North America. The show had a July 2 opening, Arts Illiana’s first show with an in-person reception since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the past five years, Michael has made our aspirations to be a good gallery a reality,” Robeson said. “You have to be good to succeed in Terre Haute’s art scene. Indiana State has a successful art program, the Swope Art Museum has a national reputation, and many professional artists live in the Terre Haute area.
"What Michael brought to Arts Illiana was his integrity, vision, work ethic, and knowledge of the art world. Plus, he had ingenuity and practical skills like packing, unpacking, hanging and displaying art that made things happen right for us. He ruffled some feathers around here by following his sense of integrity, but he always did things for a reason, and, I think, ultimately, people respected the sincerity of his judgment,” he said.
Tingley said that after he assumed his new duties it took him about a year to develop a timing and scheduling system that attracted artists from around North America, and in some cases the world, to exhibit works in the Arts Illiana gallery. He advertised for digital entries to shows online and in art journals. His gallery also attracted repeat entrants, and through word-of-mouth, new entrants.
“I gave the people who agreed to curate and judge our shows the use of our North Gallery to display their own art during the time shows ran that they curated,” Tingley said.
During his years as gallery director he attracted some nationally-noted curators. Michael Ornstein, a painter, actor, and experimental filmmaker agreed to curate the gallery's grand reopening in the fall of 2015, and in 2019 Ornstein curated the “Red” show. Animator and experimental director Jeff Scher curated the gallery’s 2018 “Crow Show.” Arts Illiana screened some of Scher’s films in its North Gallery during the show’s October-November run.
“David Erickson was the curator and judge of ‘Masks,’” Tingley said. “David is a retired art professor at Indiana State with an outstanding reputation as a printmaker. He displayed a collection of his own prints in our North Gallery during the ‘Masks’ show.”
Tingley’s “Masks” show demonstrated that even in the time of COVID-19, artists from around the United States and Canada were still plugged into Arts Illiana’s opportunity. “Masks” received scores of entrants’ digital images. From the field of entrants, Erickson chose for display 70 works of art by 41 artists from 15 American states and two provinces of Canada.
The outpouring of entrants hoping to display 2D and 3D artworks for the COVID pandemic-themed show provided a startling assortment of mask art that ranged from eerie and frightening to oddly beautiful, even comical. Best-in-Show award for three-dimensional art went to “Covid Unmask” by British Colombian artist, Linda Jules.
“Jules’ artwork was simple elegance in the form of a mask,” Tingley said.
The award-winning mask was a cast cotton linter formed into the size of masks now worn all around the world. This all-white mask projected an uncanny, porcelain-like beauty that portrayed only the nose and mouth of a human face as if it were a mask.
Best-in-Show 2D was “Mother (Dreamtime series),” a black and white stone lithograph on ink and paper by New York artist Amy Silberkleit. “Mother…” depicts an attractive woman with pensive eyes wearing an exotic black hat. A flowing white scarf doubles as her face mask.
At the end of “Masks,” some of the show’s artists dropped by Arts Illiana in person to pick up their artworks. One woman with two pieces of work curated into the show, Laura Sexton, “Teachers Facing the Challenge” (No. 1 & 2), drove up from North Carolina with her husband to pick up her art. The couple intended on staying an extra day in Terre Haute to see the Swope’s exhibits. Soon after the North Carolinians drove off, a student at Indiana State who had a piece of “mask” art accepted into the show came to pick up his work.
“I really liked displaying my work in this show,” the young man told Tingley. “I hope to get five of my landscapes accepted in your next show.”
In Tingley’s opinion, the size and outreach of Arts Illiana’s gallery is an excellent opportunity for local artists to realize how well their art compares when displayed beside the work of prominent artists from outside the Wabash Valley.
During his time as gallery director, Tingley promoted shows with widely varying themes such as “The Crow Show” (always a pertinent topic in Terre Haute), “Red” (a show where all artworks had at least one red image), “Small Art,” “Black and White,” and “The Road Show” (an opportunity for North American artists to share work that expressed something about roads). One of Arts Illiana’s shows — a bicentennial-themed exhibition, “200 Years on the Banks of the Wabash” — was endorsed by the Indiana Bicentennial Commission as an official bicentennial legacy project.”
One of Tingley’s favorite shows was actually two thematically related exhibits running side-by-side in Arts Illiana’s two gallery rooms in the spring of 2019. The twin shows garnered Tingley’s most far-flung array of world-wide entrants. “The American Dream” component, which displayed work by North American artists, was displayed in the main gallery. Among the pieces was a dramatic artwork of boxing legend Muhammad Ali by Michael Roberts, a Chicago attorney who painted a portrait depicting Ali with fist held up and his mouth taped and locked shut. Adjacent the painting was the Ali quote: “I am America. I am the part you won’t recognize. But get used to me.”
Running concurrent with “The American Dream,” the show called “The Kiosk of Democracy Meets the American Dream” was guest curated by Sascha Windolph of Hanover, Germany. (A European-style kiosk resembles old-style neighborhood groceries and offers food, news publications, and a place for people to “hang out.”)
Artwork Windolph curated from Japan, Iran, Germany, Greece, France, and Bulgaria for “The Kiosk…” was displayed in Arts Illiana’s North Gallery.
“I liked the Iran artwork so well that I bought it for myself,” Tingley said. “It shows an Iranian oilfield worker wearing Nike ear warmers under his hardhat.
“Every show Arts Illiana hosted had an artist or two with pieces that really stood out in my mind,” he said. “That’s the part of my job that was really so satisfying — that we attracted so much good art to our gallery.”
Michael Tingley's Terre Haute roots run through Twelve Points. His great-grandfather, Oliver Hess, a postman, and Oliver’s daughter, Sue Marie, lived across the street from Michael's “Tingley” great-grandparents in that neighborhood.
“I lived in Terre Haute until I was 2 years old,” Tingley said. “Dad got his undergraduate degree in engineering from Rose-Hulman and later he taught at the college. He always liked doing art as a hobby. After we moved from Terre Haute, Dad had engineering jobs around the country. By the time I was in high school, we lived in Connecticut.
“Living so near New York City had a lot to do with me becoming an artist. The town where I lived when I was in high school was only 100 miles from where the Woodstock Festival took place after my senior year. I went to Woodstock as one of the 500,000 or so youths who attended the festival. What a totally inspirational, mind-opening experience — the sense of freedom and excitement, the great music, and realizing such a crowd could gather peacefully.
“Two months later I arrived at Rose-Hulman to study engineering. I had been accepted while in high school. I felt out of step there. Most students were very conservative compared to me. I was still sky high with memories of Woodstock. I saw the engineering school as a preparation for life in the corporate world — working for defense contractors, oil companies, and similar commercial environments. Woodstock in mind, I knew I didn’t want the corporate life for myself. I dropped out of Rose after one year, but while I was there, I had an art accomplishment. I did my first pumpkin carving and even won a student pumpkin-carving contest.
“I transferred to Eisenhower College in Upstate New York where I had a wonderful exposure to the liberal arts and how other people lived.”
Tingley eventually moved on to New York City where he became established as an assemblage artist. (Assemblage artists establish artworks from a variety of items they collect from their environment.) Meanwhile, Tingley worked in the city at day jobs, including as a production artist for such magazines as Rolling Stone and Esquire.
He feels much of his early success as an assemblage artist came about because he had developed a crowd-pleasing technique of hanging his unusual artworks from the ceiling — sculptures composed of materials like seat belts, bicycle fenders, discarded wood slats, worn-out boots, dolls, wires, etc. He earned an excellent income from his art at exhibitions around New York City and beyond.
“I let myself get too caught up in the frenzy of the New York scene,” Tingley said. “By 1992, I was burned out. I had an uncle in Terre Haute who let me live in a cabin he owned beside a pond near Riley. My art changed during the time I stayed in the cabin doing my Thoreau thing. I began doing landscape painting.”
Tingley stayed in Terre Haute, returned to college, and eventually earned a master of fine arts degree at Indiana State University.
He met his wife, Susan, after returning to Terre Haute. Susan ran an art gallery in downtown Terre Haute and she asked Michael to participate in a show in her gallery.
“My wife has been a big influence in my life,” Tingley said. “Until she retired recently, she was the executive director of the Vigo County Historical Society. She’s an artist too, and she’s sensitive to challenges artists have.”
Tingley expects to do more personal art than ever after retiring. He's currently working on restoring antique posters and backdrops from Terre Haute’s former Hippodrome Theatre. He is also digitizing old family films and antique Rotoscope animated films.
The Tingleys have an RV and have already traveled in it to Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, and Upstate New York, where they have a daughter and grandson. They plan on using the RV more now that Michael has retired.
“Being Arts Illiana’s gallery director was a labor of love for me,” Tingley said. “It gave me an opportunity to share the skills I learned in New York. Jon Robeson Sherri Wright have been spectacular to work with. Arts Illiana’s gallery should do well in the future. I developed a good system for creating art shows that anybody who comes after me could easily follow.”
If you go
Arts Illiana’s “Landscapes” will run through Sept. 17.
The gallery is open to the public on Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The gallery is located at 23 N. Sixth St.
