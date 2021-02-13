The Off Season: The wonder of an ‘irruption’ year

To say that the last year has been unusual is understatement. It seems that little in the way of good fortune has come our way lately, unless you realize what good news a vaccine is. For me, a tiny pine siskin, spotted on a poplar tree branch a while back, is another…

Siskins, a sort of finch, are predictable only in their unpredictability. Their winter movements bring them south about every second or third year, for as their name suggests, they feed on the cone seeds of trees found in the regions just below the Arctic. But if those trees suffer a poor harvest, siskins head our way in what is called an “irruption.” This year is such a year, although now these little birds have gone on further south.

Siskins are hardly the only birds that come to us in irruption years, and several species stay a while for our relatively mild winters (mild when comparing them to the more severe Canadian versions).

This year has been particularly notable for its influx of flashy evening grosbeaks, their startling yellow and black and brown and gray motifs highlighted by a powerful ivory-colored beak that makes child’s play of their favorite seeds.

“This winter, grosbeaks have been seen in 70 localities in the state — at least a third in central or southern Indiana — and some flocks have numbered between 20 to 150 birds,” says ornithologist, Dr. Peter Scott. “Still, they are far from common — one or two flocks per two or three counties,” he adds.

In the previous 10 winters, no more than six localities have reported seeing these birds, but I had the opportunity to see a flock of about 30 mostly male grosbeaks in a deep northern Parke County woods just a few weeks ago. Fittingly, a soft snow was falling and the birds were excited by it.

Scott tells me that evening grosbeaks normally eat “seeds from a mix of deciduous and coniferous tree species,” but the collective information from Canada last summer and fall “… indicated a shortfall from these sources in the eastern half of Canada.” However, there are, no doubt, other factors besides seed availability that have brought them to us.

Siskins and grosbeaks have hardly been our only visitors. Although they aren’t nearly as dramatic to spot, an influx of red-breasted nuthatches has occurred this winter at my place. We see, and often hear, the much more common — and larger — white-breasted nuthatches (and their rather mocking laugh) in central Indiana, mostly as they trundle down the sides of trees, but the smaller — even more frantic — red-breasted version, has been hitting my feeders regularly.

“Red-breasted nuthatch is also common this winter, as opposed to last winter when there were very few,” Scott adds. “But that’s a species that is common almost every other year, or every third year in Indiana winters, so it’s nowhere near as dramatic as the ‘Evening Grosbeak Year.’”

Scott mentions that besides the siskins that have gone on, and the grosbeaks and nuthatches that persist, folks should also look for purple finches, white-winged crossbills (only one recorded in Vigo County), and red crossbills. Of these birds, I have seen only the purple finch, a bird that almost always ventures here in the winter, but does so in what Scott called “quasicyclical irruptions.” At a glance, it’s easy to confuse the more numerous house finches with purple finches, but to me, a flying raspberry comes to mind for the latter.

Dr. Margaret Brittingham, a professor of Wildlife Resources at Penn State University not only uses the term “irruption” to describe this year’s irregular bird patterns, but says we are in a year of “superflights.” That happens when six or more species are on the move out of their winter range at about the same time.

“This seems to be a big irruption year because of the number of different species on the move,” Brittingham says. “In addition to red-breasted nuthatches and evening grosbeaks, there have been common and hoary redpolls, pine siskins, and some crossbills. A ‘superflight’ occurs when multiple species are on the move, so, yes, I would say this is a superflight year.”

“The evening grosbeak is the king of the irruptive finches,” Brittingham adds. “With its bold pattern … and a bill that makes a cardinal look delicate, they are the jewel in the crown and special species to have in yards and at feeders. When [or if] they arrive at your feeder, you will know it, and you should be prepared to provide lots of sunflower seeds to keep these demanding guests happy.”

It has been harder than usual to find much good in this past year, although there most certainly has been much of it. If anything, perhaps these hard times have forced us to look at more simple joys, some which take place in the warmth around our own dinner tables, in the laughter of our grandchildren, in the pages of a good book, or through the views of our own windows.

The Merriam Webster dictionary says that in an ecological sense, the term “irruption” means “… a sudden sharp increase in the relative numbers of a natural population usually associated with favorable alteration of the environment.”

A morning watching grosbeaks feed in the falling snow was a favorable thing, indeed.

Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com. His website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s newest book, This Old World, sells in many local stores and at Amazon.com.