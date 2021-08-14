The Off Season: ‘…the sweet, simple things of life’

No one has lived in Laura Ingalls Wilder’s cozy white farmhouse on Rocky Ridge for over 60 years, yet, as tour guide Rae Lynne Swopes says, “How warm and welcoming this house is. As soon as you walk in, such tranquility… I hear that door shut, and I know that Laura heard it just the same.”
Wilder and her husband, Almanzo, immortalized in her series of “Little House” books — all written at Rocky Ridge — and the subsequent television series, lived in the house just east of tiny Mansfield, Missouri, longer than anywhere in their long lives. Well before she ever considered herself a writer, and he the husband of one, they made a life and worked the farm together, living first on 40 acres in a dilapidated settler’s cabin in 1894.
On a hot and steamy day in late June, my traveling mate and I visited the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home and Museum in the rolling foothills of the Ozark Mountains. It was time well spent, and we both took away not only a sense of the life the Wilders had, both before and after they came to the farm, but an appreciation for the partnership they shared over their many years there together.
Laura and Almanzo married in 1885 in DeSmet, South Dakota. Laura’s formative “Little House” years were behind her, and she was teaching school there. Almanzo, 10 years her senior — she was 18 and he 28 — was a prospering homesteader at the time, and the future looked bright for them with the birth of their first child, Rose, in 1886.
But within three years, the Wilders’ fortunes had changed. They lost a son just 12 days after his birth; Almanzo suffered a near-fatal bout of diphtheria that left him partially paralyzed; their barn and home burned in separate tragedies; and severe drought ended their days of wheat farming on the prairie. Those events led to the small family staying for a while with Almanzo’s parents in Minnesota, then striking out for what proved to be a disappointing move to Florida in hopes that the warmer weather there would help Almanzo’s health. They returned to DeSmet in 1892.
Those roaming years eventually led the Wilders to move to Mansfield, determined to make a life for themselves. There, they slowly and doggedly developed a poultry and dairy farm, and an apple orchard, and visitors get a sense that although both were proud of her fame as an author, they most shared a sense of accomplishment through their investment in the time and effort it took to build their home and make their farm prosper. After all, they first earned a living on the place by cutting and selling fire wood at 50 cents a wagon load, leading Laura to proudly tell a journalist years later, “It was then I became an expert at the end of a cross-cut saw and I still can ‘make a hand’ in an emergency. Mr. Wilder says he would rather have me saw than any man he ever sawed with.”
“This was their dream,” Swopes says of Rocky Ridge. “They loved and worked it; they knew what hard work was and in their heart of hearts never gave up. They stayed with it. They saw really hard times. One year, there was no rain and they lost their gardens. Then, the next year they had heavy rains and they lost many of their trees. Those were times when they really had to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps.”
The day Joanie and I came to Mansfield, the heat from a blistering sun and a need for information took us first past a strip of wildflowers — a portion of the Rosalynn Carter Wildflower Trail — and up a set of steps into the blessed cool of the museum. There, we spent a pleasant hour or so before our tour of the house, which is located just a short walk up the hill to the east.
The museum, also bearing the name of Rose Wilder Lane, Laura and Almanzo’s ambitious and successful daughter, is a treasure trove of memorabilia. Laura was, as author William Anderson says, “a story keeper,” but she was “also the keeper of treasures from her early years.” Expertly designed displays take visitors through a chronological history of the Ingalls and Wilder families, as well as detail the fascinating history of Laura’s entry into the literary world. My favorite displays were a history of the Wilder books’ illustrators, and, of course, the glass case featuring Pa’s iconic violin.
Museum Supervisor Vicki Johnston was quick to point out that the organization also sponsors “Wilder Days” on the second weekend of October each year, a celebration in which two days of festivities are highlighted by a Laura Ingalls Wilder Fiddle-Off contest, started each year with the playing of Charles Ingalls’ beloved violin. The museum also sponsors the Rocky Ridge Adventure Pioneer Camp each summer, and the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Festival in November, the latter of which leading to the bestowing of commemorative medals to one outstanding children’s author and one illustrator.
The Wilders’ house, despite eventually growing to 10 rooms, including a magnificent sunlit and wood-beamed living room that suggests more of Frank Lloyd Wright than pioneer tradition, reflects both Laura’s and Almanzo’s diminutive statures; the ceilings are low, the staircases narrow. Yet there is a feeling of life in the house that is rarely found in historic homes. Everywhere, Almanzo’s folk art-like handiness is seen, particularly in the pair of beautiful oak rocking chairs he built with wide armrests, perfect for Laura’s habit of writing drafts — in pencil and in 5-cent Red Chief writing tablets — near her beloved “living pictures,” the large living room windows that look out in three directions on the surrounding hillsides. Those and many other windows flood the house with natural light and air.
The house cost the Wilders $2,200, and “…took two years from the time we sawed the trees down to make the lumber,” Laura wrote. The couple completed the home in 1913, and Wilder was particularly satisfied with the timbered living room with its book cases and generous windows. “The effect is particularly good in summer when all the doors are open, making all the different parts of the house a harmonious whole,” she wrote, adding that the house and farm were “an expression of the mind and soul of the builder.”
“You’re taken back into time here,” Swopes told us as we stood in Laura’s tidy kitchen, which was originally the one-room addition to the cabin. “The things in the house were not bought in an antique shop. Think of that pump organ [located in a foyer between the dining room and living room] that they bought for Rose. These things belonged to them, and Almanzo extended the life of many of them; he was very resourceful.”
Although many of the Wilder’s personal belongings remain in the home — including her writing desk in one small corner room located between their bedroom and the living room — above all, Swopes pointed out a one-day mantle clock the couple received as a wedding gift in 1885. Surviving the many rugged miles they traveled, it has never required repairs and Almanzo wound it every night before retiring to bed. It was decided just this past Memorial Day to give the clock a “rest,” and it is to be wound no more.
Another reason that the house and its contents remain remarkably authentic lies in the fact that after Laura’s death there at age 90 on February 10, 1957, (Almanzo died in 1949 at 92), it remained locked for several months. The Wilders had already sold their property and were living under a lease agreement with a local farmer. He sold the home and four acres back to Rose, who with Mansfield resident Irene Lichty — a close friend of Laura’s — formed the Wilder Home Association in the belief that it should be shared with her many devoted readers.
Rose’s touch continues to be felt at Rocky Ridge too. A successful novelist and editor in her own right, she encouraged her mother — who already had considerable writing experience as a columnist with the “Missouri Ruralist” as early as 1911 — to expand her reminiscences into what would become her first book, “Little House in the Big Woods” in 1932. Their collaboration proved to be the impetus Laura needed to go on to produce her classic series, none published before she was 60 years old.
Rose also built a new home — known as the “Rock House” — for her parents about a mile to the east in 1928, hiring an architect to embellish floorplans purchased from Sears and Roebuck. The much more modern home — also available for touring — cost nearly $11,000. Rose lived at Rocky Ridge and added many modernizing touches — including a bathroom — to it before her parents decided to return to live there after spending only seven and a half years in the Rock House.
Before we left that day, we went back into the museum. As is usual, my wife bought postcards at the gift shop, not to mail but because she too is a “keeper of treasures.” There, I watched parents and their children, many undoubtedly raised reading Laura’s books and watching the famed television series, as they milled around displays of coloring books, wooden toys, and reproduction editions of that beautiful series.
I would like to think, however, that they experienced, as had we that day, a sense of Laura and Almanzo’s devotion to a place and to each other. As Laura wrote two decades before she ever penned a “Little House” book, “I am beginning to learn that it is the sweet, simple things of life which are the real ones after all.”
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are sold in area stores and on Amazon.com. The website for the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home and Museum is at https://lauraingallswilderhome.com/. To learn more about the home and the Wilders, the writer also recommends “Laura’s Album: A Remembrance Scrapbook of Laura Ingalls Wilder,” by William Anderson (1998; Harper Collins).
