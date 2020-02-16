The Off Season: The man who befriended O. Henry

For those who recall their junior high school days, perhaps memories of sweaty hand-holding and algebra classes and awkward first dances, there’s a chance that the short stories of O. Henry come to mind too. No English teacher then — or probably even now — skipped the opportunity to use the writer’s wry and ironic endings, his pulled heartstrings and lovable losers, as they helped students better appreciate literature.
It may have been his humorous “Ransom of Red Chief,” his tender “Gift of the Magi,” or the suspenseful “A Retrieved Reformation,” but virtually everyone I know has read something by O. Henry. That’s the main reason why each year a prize named in his honor is awarded for the best 20 short stories written by North American writers.
But very few fans of O. Henry know that he had a connection to Terre Haute in the form of a good friend, a man who had a long career in journalism himself, and who wrote a book about the famous author. In fact, he became known as “The man who discovered O. Henry.”
William Washington Williams was the son of a prominent city attorney and judge. A graduate of Terre Haute High School and DePauw University, he left the Midwest not long after college, ventured to New York City at 24, and began work at the Sunday New York World. In those penny-pinching yet exciting days, he pared his middle name to Wash and honed an enthusiasm for words that stayed with him until he died at 63.
Idealistically happy to be on the staff of a major newspaper in the biggest city in the country in 1902, Williams was nonetheless hopeful that he would catch a big reporting break; he did just that when his editor, the irascible Nelson Hersch, tasked him with locating and recruiting a writer whose popularity was soaring, the otherwise mysteriously low-key scribe who called himself O. Henry, but whose real name was William Sydney Porter. Williams and Porter became fast friends, and remained such until the latter died eight years later.
Williams eventually wrote a semi-autobiographical account about O. Henry in 1936. In “The Quiet Lodger of Irving Place,” he takes us back to turn-of-the-century New York City, to the days when he first discovered the truth about Porter’s controversial past, even to the day that O. Henry moved into an apartment just around the corner from Williams’ own place.
Through his lively and entertaining writing, he covers his first days at the World as a young but ambitious reporter, to the day Porter, a generous and wise friend, died at 48.
“A cub reporter is a fearful and wonderful thing,” Williams writes. “There isn’t anything just like him. He believes pathetically in all that he’s heard and read of the marvelous power of the press; and the experiences, trials, and tribulations, victories, and glories of newspaper life.”
“He is the synthesis of ambition, energy, enthusiasm, imagination, gullibility. He lives in a world of exaggeration where the modest, heaving turf that marks the progress of the timid mole becomes the Himalayas; the spark from a flint a roaring, sweeping, devastating conflagration, and the piping of a peewee the sounding of Gabriel’s trumpet.”
Hersch caught wind of O. Henry through popular magazines, and in those days when poems, installments of novels, and entire short stories were regularly printed in newspapers, wanted the promising writer to contribute to his publication as well. He told Williams he had inquired as to who O. Henry was and where he might be, but had no leads: “He [O. Henry] may be here in New York, or he may be in Oshkosh mailing his stuff in, but anyway, I want you to dig him up, and if he is in New York, get him down here where I can have a talk with him.”
With little to go on but a list of the magazines in which O. Henry’s stories appeared, Williams, nonetheless, knocked on Porter’s door within the day; it was answered by a rather tense, but well-dressed, “amiable-looking man. He was a chap of about thirty-five years of age, broadly built, possibly five feet seven inches tall and particularly heavy about the shoulders and chest… he eyed me with searching inquiry as I approached and waited for me to open proceedings.”
In all probability, Porter believed that Williams was either a snooping reporter or from the police. He had, in fact, come to New York after being released from prison in the summer of 1901; he had served three years of a five-year sentence for embezzlement from a bank in Austin, Texas. In fact, his first 14 stories had been written and published while in prison in Columbus, Ohio; a friend in New Orleans had relayed them on to publishers on Porter’s behalf.
Born in Greenville, North Carolina — ironically, just 15 miles from High Point, where Williams’ father was born — Porter became a pharmacist, a ranch hand, a draftsman for a land office, and eventually a bank teller; he also worked hard at, but failed to succeed with his own weekly literary magazine, often contributing not only copy but sketches and caricatures.
It was in Austin that Porter met his wife, Athol, who was already afflicted with tuberculosis; a son died in childbirth, but a daughter, Margaret, was born in 1889. Whether it was through carelessness or with intent, Porter’s serious bookkeeping error led to his firing, but no charges were filed. He then moved his family to Houston and began working for the Houston Post, already developing the habits that would soon help him create many of his most memorable characters and plots. The bank, however, was pressured by examiners to explain Porter’s error, and he was eventually charged and set to stand trial in mid-1896. Despite his bail being posted, he fled to New Orleans with his family to avoid prosecution, then moved on to extradition-free Honduras, planning to send for Athol and Margaret.
But within six months, in what proved to be a storyline akin to one of his own plots, Athol’s failing health — she died in 1897 — and concern for Margaret led him to return to the States to face his punishment; he offered little defense. While in prison, Porter was a model prisoner, used his skills as a pharmacist to escape life in the cell blocks, and quietly became O. Henry, a pseudonym (there are at least four theories how the name originated) he first used for a story printed by McClure’s in December 1899.
In need of a better place to think and write, O. Henry took Williams’ advice and moved into the young reporter’s neighborhood. They lived “in the heart of a large furnished-room and boarding house district… Young doctors, lawyers, artists, newspapermen, actors, musicians, clerks, insurance men, bookkeepers, and salesmen filled the pigeonholes in the brownstone and brick walls, and when the day’s work was done and the depressing blanket of night settled down upon them, these lonely souls came forth from smelly dining-rooms and got together in a little café at the corner of Eighteenth Street and Irving Place called ‘The Club,’” Williams wrote.
Within a few weeks, Williams was regularly watching Porter’s genius at work; he eventually contributed a story a week to the World, including many of his best-known. In all, Williams believed O. Henry wrote about 175 of his 250 published stories while he lived at Irving Place, and it was in the writer’s apartment that Williams helped him organize his early short stories into a book — “Cabbages and Kings” — giving him the title, supplying him with his favorite yellow writing paper from the World’s stock, running stories between the writer and the office, and observing Porter’s amazingly fast compositional style, which included virtually no editing; O. Henry did all of his writing in pencil.
Williams devotes an entire chapter in his book to how O. Henry “harvested material” for his stories: “What he wanted and strove to get, always, was the honest-to-God, unrestrained flow of natural expression caught unawares.” He also worked very quickly; Williams says that O. Henry wrote one of his most beloved tales, “A Christmas Story,” in under two hours.
Despite a suspicion that there was more to Porter’s past than he was revealing, Williams never directly asked about his friend’s time in prison. “Prying into other people’s affairs was my business but not my natural inclination,” he wrote. “I always felt that the inside of my own coat was mine to a degree, which made it simple to understand why he considered the lining of his ulster wholly his own.”
Nonetheless, an acquaintance of Porter’s revealed to Williams that Porter “…had served time in the pen at Columbus, Ohio, for embezzling,” yet Williams never told O. Henry he knew it and believed wholeheartedly that he couldn’t have been guilty. “O. Henry was his own defense. The whole nature and set-up of the man was not compatible with crime of any kind or degree. Had I known of his prison record from the beginning of our friendship, it would have given me a better understanding of his reserve, but would have never lessened my regard.”
Over time, O. Henry revealed bits of himself to Wash Williams, that his wife had died, that Margaret lived with her grandparents, that he had once worked on a ranch. Often, Williams would get a call from Porter who would ask him to meet on a street corner, a restaurant, or hotel in search of a story or mystery; once, they stood at the fence of a cemetery in pitch darkness for nearly an hour as Williams detailed a local legend.
“In our rambles,” he wrote, “he sought out the dives, and the tougher they were, the more attraction they held for him… He studied his fish in the water, not out of it… If he were looking for data on the man on hard luck, down and out, he wanted to find his unfortunate at rock bottom, with Dame Fortune still giving him the cold shoulder…” And always, WWW wrote of Porter’s genuine interest in people, as well as his generosity toward those he knew could never pay him back, waitresses, prostitutes, panhandlers... That charity kept Porter continually broke.
Interestingly, Porter included Williams’ hometown in several of his stories. “It is more than likely he had me in mind when he wrote, ‘An Unfinished Christmas Story,’ involving a young illustrator who was ‘originally and irrevocably’ from Terre Haute, and sketching fairly well my landlady,” Williams wrote. “O. Henry liked to tease me about my home town…and frequently, when he had the occasion to refer to some ‘hick town’ in his stories, he called it Terre Haute. He once said to me, ‘I put that town of yours on the map again today, Bill. Leave it to me, I’ll make it famous yet.’”
Over the years, O. Henry’s love for food and drink, a second marriage, and the sale of 55 Irving Place put a little distance between the two men, but not much. Williams mentions in his book’s final chapter that he saw Porter just a few weeks before his death in 1910, and even then O. Henry asked him to come to his apartment to visit a while. But when he explained that he couldn’t, Porter told Williams that he appreciated all he had done for him over the years.
“Then we did something I can’t recall our ever having done before — I remember how it hung in my mind after I left him — he extended his hand toward me, and I took it in mine and we shook hands… I never saw him again,” Williams wrote. Porter supposedly asked in the moments before his death, “Turn on the light. I don’t want to go home in the dark.”
Williams eventually became an associate editor at the World, working there 18 years. He then worked at Kings Features Syndicate, then moved on again to an associate editorship at the Towson (Maryland) Jeffersonian; he died of a heart attack in 1941.
A few times a year, I walk a group of students through the beauty of Highland Lawn. It is a day that is part history, part folklore, part cardio. Inevitably, I come to the simple block of gray granite, beneath which lie the ashes of William Wash Williams. When I ask my listeners if they have ever heard of O. Henry, it is obvious that his stories still live. But virtually no one has heard of Bill Williams.
I’m not sure if he ever cared, but Williams went to his grave forever known for discovering O. Henry, one of our greatest writers. I think he would have simply preferred to have been remembered as his friend.
