For three men whose paths mingled in the black dust and flickering lamp light of southern Parke County’s coal mines, Mordecai Brown, Ike Durrett, and Mark Clayton Jr. met with far different fates.
By the fall of 1916 — long after they had gone in separate directions — age and a tired arm ended Brown’s pitching career, one that eventually sent him to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown as a Chicago Cubs legend. Clayton and Durrett, still young men, died that year, and, ironically, both had once been known as better players before anyone had much heard of “Three-Finger” Brown.
Of course, “Miner” Brown’s story is well-known. Born near tiny Nyesville in 1876, he overcame two childhood accidents—one horrific and involving a corn thresher — that left his right hand grimly disfigured. His subsequent work as a “checker” in local coal mines (a job he first took at 14), and inspiration from a former minor leaguer — ironically nicknamed “Legs” — led him to believe he could become not only a player, but a pitcher for local semi-professional teams.
Brown’s first significant playing time didn’t come until he was already 21, The Terre Haute Tribune referring to him as a third baseman for the Nyesville Reds in 1897. By the next season, he had moved south to Coxville, blessed with a job that although paying less than miners’ wages, kept him clear of the deadly work in the often-flooded and always-treacherous coal shafts.
As biographer, Scott Brown — a descendent of the pitcher and founder of the Mordecai Brown Legacy Foundation — co-wrote with Cindy Thompson in “Three-Finger, The Mordecai Brown Story” (University of Nebraska Press, 2006), a checker’s job was to take care of the day-to-day record keeping, collect union dues, and even terminate unproductive or troublesome workers.
“It was a good job, much preferable to the work the miners endured underground… Mine shafts were roughly carved three feet high — just large enough to support the width of a narrow-gauge track, on which miniature coal cars traveled. The miners themselves rode on their stomachs while en route to their destination deep within the earth. Lying on their sides, they hacked at the earthen walls, unable to stand in the cramped shafts to swing their picks freely. Surrounded by darkness pierced only by the small carbide lights shining from their caps, the miners labored in chilling conditions…”
Coal miners’ lives, often short and sometimes violent, were commonly mixed with debt and alcohol and sickness, and the graveyards near coal mining towns like Coxville are filled with their bones and those of their hard-scrabble wives and sickly tubercular children.
It was that hellish scenario that Clayton and Durrett most certainly knew well, although in their younger days both may have played more baseball for the mine teams than actually picked coal for the mine owners. Semi-professional baseball was a popular draw for area fans in those days when it took both sparse extra time and spare money to travel from the farm or coal fields to watch games in bigger venues such as Terre Haute. Rockville, Clinton, Shelburn, Rosedale, Brazil — even Catlin and Carbon — boasted competitive teams, and local merchants (the most prosperous at the time being mine owners) paid better wages to good talent. In some instances, they simply employed roaming players (particularly, pitchers) on a per-game basis; it’s likely that Durrett and Clayton supplemented their incomes in such a way.
Isaac Durrett, born in Albermarle County, Virginia, in 1872, four years before Brown and Clayton, had a long playing career that included a dizzying list of stops over western Indiana and eastern Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and points south. Described as “big and brawny,” he was known to have pitched and played in the outfield for Dana, and Washington, Indiana, and in Danville and Oakland, Illinois. He was touted as playing for a “crack” team in Rockville in 1895, and would eventually play just below the Majors in the Western League in places such as Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, Springfield, and Toledo. By 1901, he was playing for the Chattanooga Lookouts with Clayton, and by 1904 was with the Montgomery, Alabama, Senators. In 1906, Durrett assaulted the manager of the rival Birmingham team while serving as the Senators skipper; after forfeiting the game, he was released. In box scores he shows up primarily as a leftfielder, although more than once he was described as a “hot” pitcher.
Durrett made Parke County headlines in December 1897 after being shot at a “bowl-up” Christmas celebration at the National Guard Armory. Although initial accounts said he was not expected to live, another depicted him as quickly recovering from a near-fatal wound. The incident would be far from the last brush with the law he would have.
Mark Clayton, Jr. was the son of a coal-mining father who emigrated from England to Parke County. Like Brown, he was born in 1876 and also aspired to get out of the mines and onto the diamond, which he did, pitching for a variety of teams, but most noticeably, Coxville by 1897. There were as many as 20 coal mines in the area between that town and Rosedale to the south, and manager Johnny Buckley had a considerable number of players from which to choose.
Clayton was noted as being “perhaps the best pitcher in the state,” in one newspaper account, and “…was thought at the time as being better than Mordecai Brown” in another story published a few years later. Just three years after playing with Brown in Parke County, Clayton signed a contract to pitch for Chattanooga at $80 a month, good wages in those days. It was the first of four professional teams for which he would play. He spent a year with the Terre Haute Hottentots in 1902 (the year after Brown left the club), played with the Vincennes Reds in 1904, and was last known to have pitched for the Waterloo Microbes in 1905.
Surely, 1898 was nearly as important a year for all three men as any in their lives. By Brown’s own account, he was slated to play third base for Coxville (also named the Reds) in a highly-anticipated game with Brazil (big wagers were made on such games) at the Clay County Fairgrounds on July 22.
“When the game was called, Clayton appeared on the diamond, clad in his uniform, ready to play, but pickled to the gills…” Brown recalled. “The manager, John Buckley, saw his condition and ordered him not to play. He asked me to fill the box. I did, pitched seven innings without a man getting to first base, and we won 7-3.” There is no reason not to believe—although I could find no box score of the game—that talented, but troublesome, Ike Durrett was also in uniform that day.
Although Brown stayed with Coxville after the Brazil game, and continued to pitch a little, it took long hours of practice before he developed what Ty Cobb would eventually call “the most devastating pitch” he ever faced: a sinking, fading, almost knuckleball-like curve. By the spring of 1899, he began stair-stepping his way to the National League, stopping for the 1901 season in Terre Haute’s Three-I-League. Ironically, he was slated to be cut from the Hottentots, but his popularity led to a boycott and petition, so a man named Curtis was released instead.
Clayton and Durrett continued to hop from team to team, as well, but they never got their “cup of coffee” in the “bigs.” Clayton’s father died after falling into a coal car in 1900 (Clayton, Sr. and his wife are buried in Rockville), and little is known about his life after he left Parke County in 1901, except that he eventually stopped playing baseball and went back to mining coal, for the last time in Gibson County. He did serve a little time in jail for not financially supporting his family there.
Durrett’s baseball career stalled out sometime after 1908, but he turned to other interests. Operating out of Terre Haute, Sullivan, Farmersburg, and Robinson, Illinois, he was involved in countless brawls, served time in jail for robbery, was tried for larceny, was accused of running several “blind tigers” (illegal bars), got involved in a prostitution operation, and tried his hand in local politics. It purportedly took over “a hundred stitches” to close the wounds he received in a knife fight in Terre Haute.
On February 19, 1916, a farmer came across Durrett’s body near Graysville in Sullivan County. Referred to in newspaper accounts as a “riverman from Old York,” Illinois, Durrett was found shoeless in the mud and ice of a flooded cornfield; it was determined that a few days before he had managed to cross the currents of the full and partially-frozen Wabash River in a row boat, only to come ashore in the dark, become disoriented in the cold, and drown in a pond.
In perhaps the most ironic twist to his story, the Sullivan County sheriff, Ed Kelly—to whom Ike Durrett was no stranger—described for the local papers the day he watched Mordecai Brown pitch his first real game in Brazil in 1898; Kelly claimed it was Durrett, not Clayton, that Brown replaced on the mound that day.
Clayton moved to Oakland City, Indiana, sometime after 1905. He married a widow there and found work digging coal in the Muren Mine. There, on Saturday morning, July 8, 1916, a month shy of his 40th birthday, he was killed by falling slate. His death certificate reads that Clayton’s body was taken to Rosedale for burial, but in one final slight to the man who was once “better than Mordecai Brown,” there is no record of his being buried anywhere in Parke County.
