I presumed when I asked my wife where she wanted to go to celebrate our wedding anniversary early this summer that it would include warm water and a beach. I was fairly close to being right; she wanted to go to Mentor, Ohio…
It is there, a stone’s throw from Lake Erie’s southern shore, that Lawnfield, the beautiful home of the 20th President of the United States, James Garfield, sits along busy Mentor Avenue. Although hardly exotic, nor tropical, it is a fascinating place, and since we had met Garfield biographer Candice Millard in January, and read her wonderful book, we resolved that there would always be another time for white sand and swaying palms. In late spring, we headed north and east for one of our typical wandering, history-mystery tours.
Garfield, most often brushed aside by harried teachers in rushed American History courses, is an interesting and inspirational “What If” in the nation’s complex story. Considered by many a mere “compromise candidate” and usually wrapped into the bundle of those viewed as inconsequential chief executives after Lincoln and before Theodore Roosevelt, he is remembered most for his death, which came less than seven months after he took office.
Shot by a syphilitic and delusional religious zealot and public office seeker, Garfield endured two months of oppressive summer heat, oozing infections, unending pain, and obvious medical malpractice before dying in September 1881. His assassin, Charles Guiteau, never understood why he wasn’t praised and pardoned for what he had done, and went to the gallows singing, “I am going to the Lordy,” less than a year later.
Yet, Lawnfield, which is one of five notable presidential sites in Ohio, is an interesting and serene spot that helps hang flesh on Garfield’s personable skeleton; there, it is not his death that is celebrated, but his life.
Garfield’s story, truly Lincolnesque, began in log cabin poverty on a hard-scrabble farm. After contracting a near-fatal fever while working on a canal boat, he began a truly remarkable career. Attending a variety of schools, including one in which he worked as a janitor, Garfield became well-read and well-versed in classical languages, became a college administrator, earned a seat in the Ohio Senate, volunteered for the militia, and rose to a brigadier-generalship in the Union Army during the Civil War; he was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1862. By 1880, he was a “dark horse” candidate for the Presidency, winning a close election over Democrat Winfield Scott Hancock.
Although he had keen interests in religious studies (in fact, preached for a while), agricultural science, the sea, and law (he passed his bar exam in 1861), Garfield bought a 158-acre farm and its 1½-story frame house and barns near Mentor, and immediately began to refurbish the property. He wanted his five living children (four boys and one daughter) to experience life on a farm, a place where, as he wrote in his diary, “…I can touch the earth and get some strength from it.”
By the time he ran for the presidency, Garfield had added another story to the house, expanded it to 20 rooms, built an attractive front porch, and remodeled the house’s interior. He operated his campaign from a small cottage located a few steps behind the house that he had used as a personal library; newspaper reporters — brought to Garfield’s doorstep after stopping along the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern rail line that ran across the property — dubbed the home, “Lawnfield.”
That restored office, like the house proper, holds many of Garfield’s personal effects, and leads visitors past a magnificent English weeping beech tree. It is one of a number of beautiful mature hardwoods on the now 8-acre site that sits majestically, yet incongruously, in the middle of town, quietly detached from the busyness of the 21st century.
Dr. Todd Arrington, Site Manager of the James A. Garfield National Historic Site (operated by the National Park Service), was at work the day we went to Lawnfield, and I saw firsthand that there is hardly anyone more enthusiastic about the short-lived president’s legacy. Arrington believes it is obvious that Garfield had the potential to be a great chief executive.
“By 1880, Reconstruction was over, and many Republicans — even some of the most radical of the old Radical Republicans — had started to move on from issues of race and civil rights. Many of them were of the opinion that they had done all they could or needed to do for African-Americans by winning the Civil War and getting the three postwar amendments to the Constitution,” he says.
“But Garfield was one of the few who were still banging the drum very loudly for the party’s responsibilities to ensure civil rights for all. In this way, I view him as the last true ‘Lincoln Republican’ to be President of the United States. Garfield hearkened back to the Republicans’ origins as a party that sought opportunity for everyone and saw the value in an activist federal government to provide it. He even discussed civil rights in his inaugural address,” Arrington added.
Reading Garfield’s personal correspondence and daily diary entries reveals a complicated, gentle, and studious man, atypical when compared to the party’s heavy-handed stars, such as New York’s sly Roscoe Conkling. Garfield had married childhood friend Lucretia “Crete” Rudolph in 1858, and their strained and emotionally cool union grew over the years, particularly in light of the deaths of two infant children, and the letters they exchanged show their growing devotion.
Our tour of Lawnfield, conducted by a most capable guide named Ken, took us into both the house in which Garfield lived, and the one it became after his death. Using funds collected for the family after the assassination, Lucretia expanded Lawnfield even more, adding a new wing, which included an expansive beamed library and fireproof vault to protect and preserve her husband’s papers; her decision to do so was critical, as she created what was to become the first Presidential Library. A wreath sent from Queen Victoria for the funeral is among the effects that still remain in the vault. Lucretia also constructed a carriage house and windmill: the former now a beautiful visitor’s center, the latter preserved as it was when water from the well beneath it was piped to the house.
Gorgeous white oak molding, banisters and trim lend warmth to Lawnfield (and show Garfield’s eye for detail as a carpenter), and a beautiful dining room fireplace is lined with scenic ceramic panels that Lucretia and the children painted themselves. As we walked through the second floor, Joanie and I were both struck by the bedroom Garfield’s mother, Eliza — who outlived him by seven years — slept in. It still holds at least a dozen portraits of the son she so wholeheartedly believed was gifted, even as a fatherless and barefooted laborer. Eliza became the first mother of a president to witness a son being sworn into office.
Just a month before he was shot, Garfield wrote in his diary, “I have always felt the ocean was my friend, and the sight of it brings rest and peace.” And so it did. Not yet quite 50, he died in a breezy resort house on the Jersey Shore; he had been moved there in an attempt to relieve him from the cloistered and hot misery of the White House. The long-suffering and amazingly patient president lost 50 pounds, and even attempts by Alexander Graham Bell and his experimental device to find the bullet still in Garfield’s abdomen, and a crude air conditioning system could not overcome the infections he developed from the unsterilized probing of the doctors who attended to him.
The image we saw looking back at us from Garfield’s death mask (among the artifacts in the outstanding museum) was hardly that of the buoyant and energetic bear of a man he had been. Guiteau’s elusive bullet, by the way, was found during the autopsy, tucked beneath Garfield’s pancreas, opposite of his entrance wound; it could have been left where it was.
As a coda to our day at Lawnfield, Joanie and I also backtracked through considerable road construction to Cleveland to visit the magnificent Garfield Monument and burial site in beautiful Lake View Cemetery; industry’s John Rockefeller and professional baseball’s only fatality, Ray Chapman, are among the other 104,000 people also interred there.
Garfield’s death brought about more national mourning than Lincoln’s had 16 years before, and the monument, completed in 1890, is the result of how personally the assassination touched Americans. Built of Ohio sandstone and designed by George Keller, it is massive — 180 feet tall and adorned with five huge terra cotta panels by Casper Bubel. Marble, red granite, and stained glass decorate its interior, and nearly within touching distance, the caskets of James and Crete (as well as the ashes of daughter, Mollie, and her husband, Joseph Stanley Brown — Garfield’s personal secretary and young friend) sit in a crypt beneath the main floor’s 17-foot-tall statue of the president; an observation porch provides visitors with a beautiful view. It is interesting that the same 129-year-old skeleton key that first opened the tomb’s door is still used today.
Before he ever won a seat in the Ohio state legislature, and well before he came to live at Lawnfield, Garfield wrote about the pursuit of a political career, “I am aware that I launch out on a fickle current, and am about to undertake a work as precarious as men follow.”
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. For more about James Garfield, the writer recommends Candace Millard’s “Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine, and the Murder of the President” (Doubleday, 2011). For more about Lawnfield, visit https://www.nps.gov/jaga/index.htm. The Library of Congress has recently posted the James A. Garfield Papers.
