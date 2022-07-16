The Off Season: Ernest Bradfield Freed: An artist’s journey

Artist and retired teacher Michael Freed recalls one hot summer afternoon over 60 years ago when he watched his father — the painter and engraver, Ernest Bradfield Freed — wander an overgrown patch of Parke County homestead near Rockville. Despite its shade trees, perhaps a bit of sidewalk and a few foundation stones, he found little else that reminded him of the house where he had been born in 1908.
“He was looking around and then came back to the car kind of teary-eyed,” Michael, now 75, told me a few weeks ago from his California home. “He had wanted to keep the house in the family, but he had seven brothers and sisters and they all wanted a share, so it just didn’t work out that way, and, eventually, the place was torn down.”
Despite teaching and working the last 20 years of his life on the West Coast, Ernest Freed, well-traveled and by then an influential and innovative printmaker, instructor, and college administrator, still drew deeply from his Midwestern roots. Born near Bradfield Corner — then just a few houses north of old U.S. Highway 41 on what is now County Road 350 W — the son of a Christian minister and farmer, Freed knew since the age of eight that he wanted to be an artist. He filled “many drawing books” as a boy, mostly with illustrations he’d copied by hand from magazines, but received no formal training until he left home to attend Indiana State Teacher’s College in 1926.
Yet, it was not Freed’s remarkable Great Depression-era work under the tutelage of regionalist master Grant Wood, nor the wonderfully abstract intaglio prints (a process in which the ink sits below the surface of the plate) that he produced later in his career that first brought him to my attention. Instead, it was the remarkable mural he painted in 1936 that still hangs in the old Mecca High School gymnasium, an artistic gem found in a most unlikely spot.
Freed, undoubtedly with some funding from the Works Progress Administration (WPA), came to Mecca already having connections to the school; two of his sisters — Louise and Mary — taught there, and his niece, Mildred, now nearly 97, was a 4th grader. Dale Gerrish, who went on to teach in Vigo County schools, Freed’s nephew, also went there.
“Ernest liked people and was always observing things,” Mildred told her niece, Deidre Drake, recently. “He liked to make kids laugh, and he could write with both hands,” she recalled. She also remembered that Freed sent drawings as Christmas cards each year.
Helen Wildman-Bills, who lived to age 95, was a junior at Mecca the year Freed produced the mural, and years later — after her own long teaching career at the school was over — she related a personal history of the project. According to Wildman-Bills every student in the junior and senior class at the school was included, and Freed proved to be very popular with the students.
“Our Class Sponsor, Miss Mills, impressed on us that the mural was to represent our school spirit. We were not to be personified as an individual, but as a combination of several…I remember being called from our classes, one or two at a time to go down to the gym to pose…it was a big event in our small circle,” she wrote.
Before Freed ever returned to the county to work at Mecca, his life was a whirlwind of great activity and even greater adversity. He left Terre Haute after two years of schooling for the University of Illinois — supplementing his income with farm work — and graduated in 1931 with a degree in art education, then returned to Champaign two years later to gain a Fine Arts degree in painting. In 1934 he headed to the Pennsylvania Academy of Art, but while there developed an infected blister that eventually led to the amputation of his right leg below the knee; had his brother, Edward, a talented artist and innovator in his own right, not driven to Philadelphia to bring him home, there was little doubt that the overworked Freed would have died.
Wood’s influence on Freed is obvious with one glance at the mural that hangs high on the northeastern wall of the old gym, which was added to the decades-old township school in 1924. In fact, Freed had been studying with Wood at the University of Iowa a year before he completed the mural, primarily working at fresco painting, which was popular with muralists during the Depression. Wood found Freed promising, even giving his young protégé’ one of his own frames so he could enter a competition. Freed won a Tiffany Fellowship, spent three months on Long Island, and earned a one-man show at the highly-respected Ferargils Gallery in New York.
Drake, whose mother — Martha Gerrish Cox — was also a Mecca graduate and Freed’s niece, recalls meeting Freed when the artist visited Martha; she still owns a family portrait he painted at her grandmother’s home near Midway in 1939. She also remembers sitting with her own sister and brother for charcoal portraits Freed insisted on doing. “I can remember him asking me to try to sit still, that it wouldn’t take long,” Drake says. “He was very patient and nice, and I can even remember the dress I had on that day.”
Drake has also accumulated a large collection of Freed Family memorabilia, and believes artistic talent runs deep in her family; her mother, although untrained, was a gifted painter. Ernest’s wife, also named Martha, whom he married in 1947, was a teacher and artist, and Ernest’s three children all pursued art careers. Along with Michael, Freed’s daughter, Marilyn Westgerdes, is a successful sculptor who lives in Oregon, while his youngest son, Stuart, has had a career in ceramics, furniture and jewelry design and lives in Colorado; all three were teachers of the visual arts and crafts, as well. In a family of schoolteachers, insurance agents and artists, Freed’s older brother Edward Everett Freed, was a professor of drama, and even contributed to an award-winning documentary on Abraham Lincoln.
“They were a very close and supportive family, which allowed them all to expand their horizons, when the desire was there to do so,” Marilyn said of her father’s early life in Parke County. “This upbringing seemed to greatly contribute to his [Ernest’s] artistic themes of country life, societal issues, and Biblical characters and events. His siblings all went on to obtain an education and to follow their own passions. They were encouraged to explore their individual talents, in spite of the hard times ahead of them,” she added.
Freed’s artistic and teaching talents just before, during, and after World War II helped him land positions in Missouri and Arizona, then return to the University of Iowa — where he met and was heavily influenced by printmaker Mauricio Lasansky. From there, he headed to West Virginia, then went on to Bradley University in Peoria, all the while continuing to develop and share his skills as a caricaturist and painter in pastels, oils and fresco, yet he became most devoted to his work as a printmaker. By the late 1940s, he broke with realism, “to investigate a more abstract and emotionally charged style,” Marilyn says, and by 1955 he settled his family in Los Angeles — with Edward’s encouragement — where he became the Director of Printmaking at the Otis Art Institute.
“My father had a very rich and full life, attaining most of his ideals and goals, and was always open to learning the new. Expression through the visual arts became early on, a lifelong desire,” Westgerdes added.
Freed died in 1974 after a long fight with cancer; he is buried near Los Angeles, 2,000 miles away from his childhood home. Prophetically, he once wrote, “Beyond perspective, beyond anatomy, and beyond the laws of design, there exists that something by intuitions, by imaginings, by invention or accident that is the artist.”
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are available in several Wabash Valley stores, and at Amazon.com.
