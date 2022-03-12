It has been a winter of ice and heavy frosts, of gloomy gray mornings and high brown water, and I know of few people who still wish that even the more pleasant and cozy white days of gentle snow could hang on just a little while longer. Winter has had its say, and now it is time for a change.
In his book, “Homeland,” Hal Borland tells a story about a January morning he went to the hardware store in the small town down the road from his Connecticut farm. While he was wandering the aisles, he heard a neighbor tell the man at the counter that he wanted “three dozen galvanized spiles,” which at maple syrup time in February where we live are usually just called “taps.”
“You won’t be tapping maples till March,” the clerk replied. Indignant, the old “country-man” told him, “You spend too much time indoors. You ought to get out and smell the weather, instead of listening to the radio forecasts. I want three dozen galvanized spiles!”
Although Borland admitted that there was still plenty of winter left to go, he thought a little warming wind had made “a crack in winter’s icy door,” that there was a hint of a thaw coming, that winter was closer to its end than to its beginning. It was a reason to be optimistic, for he tolerated winter, but celebrated spring.
I write this a full two weeks before the calendar tells us it is springtime — a point in the still-new year that I too celebrate. But even before today, which is unseasonably warm, even before the iciest and coldest days we bemoaned in February came, I too saw a crack in winter’s door.
Although it was quite cool — the mid-20s or so — I wrapped up in a scarf and stocking cap to walk the creek on a clear day in late January. Our creek is temperamental, its mood determined by the level of the big lake in Parke County’s easternmost townships. Seeing on an earlier hike through my woods that the stream was as low as it would be for a while — for the lake was drained and at “winter pool” and we had not seen much rain — I knew it would be a good day to walk the sandbars, to see the stream almost as if it were new — scrubbed and scoured by what had been released from the floodgates for over a month.
I was not disappointed. On that one afternoon, I figure I put in a meandering eight miles or so, most of it slow going, much of it involving carefully stepping down frozen banks and over fallen trees with one camera hanging from my vest and another in my hands. In several places, I found long expansive sandbars, most textured like washboards where the high water had rolled across them. In many places — at turns and deep spots — the water was as clear as I had ever seen it, a deep green that comes only when it can be still and slow. It was my favorite day of the winter.
I was looking for eagles, and did see several — two adults and a juvenile — but none of them came within a quarter mile of me. I saw an osprey and a coyote too, but neither wanted to visit with me either; I fell into an easy rhythm of walking and pausing and listening and looking.
In one spot, well north of where I first met up with the creek with my yet to be muddied boots, I found the largest stretch of sand I have ever seen; it is now under three or four feet of troubled water, but on that mid-day a sun in the west had lit up the trees along the eastern bank, and the only sounds I heard were that of shallow water over gravel, the occasional caws of crows, and a gentle breeze. I remember finding the skull of a beaver, and I managed to pocket a few fossils that lay in the gravel where the bar met the water.
As a bookend to the hike, I found myself an hour or so later at a bend in the stream where I often find ducks in still pools guarded by several downed cottonwood and sycamore trees. It was growing dark, and the sun had nearly dropped to the horizon. Contrails from passing jets had streaked the sky, and I noticed for the first time that my feet and fingers had begun to grow cold as I stood in a snow tracked only by my big boot’s soles and the smaller prints of bobcats and muskrats. I still hesitated to leave, to give up on a day that I had made count, one on which I knew I had “smelled the weather.”
Today, broken clouds are yielding to the sun; it is to be in the 50s, and water puddles in my yard because it has nowhere else to go. The ice that just a few days ago looked like lace and lay along the edges of the creek and the little branch I often explore is gone. I have already seen maple trees breaking out in red buds, and the Canada geese are already claiming spots in the wetlands where they’ll soon nest. Contrary to the fact that most of this month still resides in the confines of what we call “late winter,” we can sense that weather’s door is soon to be thrown wide open.
You can contact the writer at hickory913@gmail.com; his website can be found at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are sold in area stores and at Amazon.com.
