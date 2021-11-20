The Lettermen will perform at 3 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 28, on the Beef House Dinner Theatre stage in the Beef House Banquet Hall, exit 4 off Interstate 74, near Covington.
The Christmas concert, “A Very Merry Christmas with The Lettermen,” is a fundraising event for Women’s Cancer Research at Cleveland Clinic, sponsored by the Beef House Restaurant, an anonymous donor and in-kind contributions. Proceeds will go directly to fund women’s cancer research.
For more than 50 years, The Lettermen — Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack — have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music which is as popular with fans today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight.”
For The Lettermen debut single record in summer 1961, Capitol Records put a romantic ballad on the B-side of “That’s My Desire,” which was an attempt at a doo-wop single. The B-side was “The Way You Look Tonight.” Soft, melodic and romantic, it was a departure from the rock ‘n’ roll music of the day. The song shot to No. 13 on the Billboard chart. The group’s second single that year, “When I Fall In Love,” hit No.7, establishing The Lettermen as the most romantic singing group of a generation.
The Lettermen have over 75 albums — numerous certified gold – and a myriad of hits. In addition, they have enjoyed international success, have sung and recorded in many different languages, and have received 18 gold records internationally.
For tickets call the Beef House Dinner Theatre box office at 217-499-5355 or visit beefhouserolls.com. The event is offering reserved center floor seats for $50; reserved elevated tier seats, $50; reserved side floor seats, $40; and some general admission floor seats, $30. Doors open at 2 p.m. EST. All tickets are “show only.” Meal service is not included.
