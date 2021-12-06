It’s hard to think that autumn lingers until just a few days before Christmas, much more a quirk of the calendar it seems to me than of nature. The trees were stripped of their leaves nearly a month ago, and the dregs of our frost-bitten chrysanthemums and geraniums were emptied from their pots just a while after Thanksgiving. Now, we await snow and north wind, and most of the living things in our woods have either headed south or gone to sleep.
For us, winter announced its arrival in very late November, not with a blast of frigid Canadian air, but with a glorious sunset. As is usual, we were out for a walk, bundled perhaps a bit too warmly, for after a mile on our feet we were shedding gloves and hoods and scarves as we warmed to our task.
As we set off, the sun was beginning to set below a bank of rather dreary gray clouds, and the sky was bland, hardly different than it had been the better part of the day, one marked by a spit of rain and a steady cold breeze. But it didn’t take long for us to see that we were in for something different that evening. As we descended into town and made our turn back to the north, we saw a faint rainbow trying to show itself in the eastern sky, and by the time we had walked back up a steep grade toward home, the southwestern horizon was on fire.
The ensuing half-hour or so surely witnessed the most spectacular dusk of the year, as if the best weather, the best days, of the fall were flaming out before a wet and wooly winter came calling. I hope I’m wrong, for surely there will be sunny and blue days ahead, but for us, that night signaled that autumn was as good as gone.
It has been a wonderful season: my favorite of the four. Of course, I love the color of the woods by the end of October, those first true fall evenings when long sleeves feel good, and the smells of autumn — sometimes just wood smoke in the air or the scent of the first fallen leaves — replace those of summer.
It was a fall for beautiful moons, the most exciting coming with November’s “Beaver” moon in mid-month that saw the longest partial lunar eclipse in most of the last six centuries. Its fullest coverage came at nearly 4 a.m., but although I had set my internal alarm, I didn’t awaken until almost an hour later, begrudgingly throwing off my warm covers to pull on cool clothes and untied boots and wander out into the front yard with my camera. It was cold and clear, and I feared my shivering would spoil the photos I took, but that moon — just a bit of it covered in the earth’s shadows by then and sitting fairly low on the western horizon — was something special.
As unique as the eclipse was, it was rivaled for a good while by a nightly skyline bejeweled with three glowing planets: Venus, Jupiter and Saturn, all visible in the ink of the south and southwestern skies. It seemed as if I noticed them every night as I walked into our garage door after a day of yardwork or our evening walk, the first so bright at times in clear weather that I thought it was an early pass of a misplaced International Space Station. As I write this, the Geminid meteor showers of early to mid-December will also bring fall to a close; whether I am out of bed to see the best of those each morning is yet to be determined.
It was an autumn for the birds to return to our neck of the woods too. Although I have yet to see big numbers — other than the house sparrows who are freeloading around our place — we are, just this week, beginning to notice more woodpeckers and jays and cardinals paying visits after a long hiatus. For some reason, the goldfinches have decided to congregate here too. Now sporting new winter colors — a bit of olive drab and white sergeant’s stripes — they don’t care whether they eat thistle or sunflower seeds, as long as I keep them both coming.
I jotted down in a notebook that the first flicker I’d seen in a while showed up near my cabin window on Nov. 19, the notation merited because they are one of my favorite birds. More than just a brown woodpecker — which they really are — flickers are quick, decisive birds, often nesting 70-80 feet in the air, and will eat insects, berries and seeds alike. I often see them on the ground snooping for ants, but look forward most, I suppose, to hearing their drumming on the trees in the spring as the woods, and their food, wake up again.
This fall’s adventures have been most satisfying. Along with my wife, I explored the Limberlost near Geneva over two days in September; with my daughter in tow, we walked much of the wonderful DePauw Nature Park on a warm October Sunday afternoon. I also had long hikes among the sandstone gorges of northern Parke County, another along a tumbling stream in a Putnam County woodland, and alone I tromped various other creek banks, wetlands and forests along the way. Of course, my camera was a constant companion.
From a kaleidoscope of colorful leaves to mossy-backed ravines, from sunlit beech trees to dimly-lit dogwoods, from the glittering gold of a setting sun on the water to a cratered silver moon in a black sky, I have reveled in what this fall has shown me, all the while keeping in the back of my mind what the poet Mary Oliver asks in her “A Song for Autumn:”
“And don’t you hear/the goldenrod whispering goodbye/the everlasting being crowned with the first tuffets of snow?”
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are available in local Wabash Valley stores and at amazon.com.
