The brevity of the newspaper blurb announcing the peak of Billy Nelson’s life proved fitting.
Terre Haute’s Daily Wabash Express needed just 10 words to tell the news on Aug. 30, 1884. “Billy Nelson left night before last to join the Alleghenys,” the Express reported. A native son was headed to the big leagues, the first ever to do so.
The one-sentence story epitomized Nelson’s life as a major-leaguer. His career in the bigs lasted only eight days. He pitched three games, won one, and lost two. The rest of Nelson’s life remains a bit of a mystery. He threw right-handed. Statistics say Nelson was a decent hitter, yet no one knows if he batted left or right. His height and weight also are unknown. Many details of Nelson’s life evaporated in the passing of 135 years since his stint as a starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Alleghenys in September 1884.
Still, Nelson holds a special place in Terre Haute history. He was the first of 12 Vigo County-born players to suit up in the major leagues, a list that includes Hall of Fame centerfielder Max Carey, and World Series pitchers Art Nehf and Tommy John. This season, a pair of Terre Hauteans played in the big leagues — Josh Phegley as the Oakland A’s starting catcher and A.J. Reed as a Chicago White Sox designated hitter.
Nineteenth-century baseball would look strange to today’s players and fans.
“It was such a different game,” said David Nemec, a historian and author of “The Great Encyclopedia of 19th Century Major League Baseball” and other books.
Nelson’s moment of glory unfolded in a particularly distinct time and setting. Nelson’s team, the Pittsburgh Alleghenys, played in the American Assocation, one of three major leagues in 1884. A total of 28 teams (including several that moved to new cities in midseason) competed in the American Association, National League and Union Association. Towns as small as Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Wilmington, Delaware fielded teams.
Unlike the other two major leagues, the American Association rules awarded an out for foul balls caught after one bounce. Only half the players routinely wore fielding gloves. “It wasn’t considered manly,” Nemec said by phone from California last month. On road trips, the visiting teams typically brought only 10 of their players, and the guy on the bench often wore street clothes. Foul balls didn’t count as strikes. Fans were obliged to immediately return foul balls, and even home run balls, to the umpires.
Pitchers threw from a flat, rectangular “pitchers box,” not a mound, and at a distance of 50 feet, rather than the current 60 1/2 feet. Some jumped before throwing. Others got a running start. Most uniquely, American Association pitchers weren’t permitted to throw overhand until 1885.
Thus, Nelson “would’ve had to throw sidearm” for the Alleghenys, Nemec explained.
And, the fans would’ve gotten a close look at Nelson. Players sat on open benches just yards from the fans, rather than in dugouts below a stadium concourse. Their cursing was easily overheard. “You didn’t bring your wife or girlfriend to a game, if you were going to sit in the first few rows,” Nemec said.
Umpires and players often got accused of taking gambling money, Nemec said. Some big-leaguers hid beer containers on the field and played “under the influence,” he added. Many were poorly educated.
Nelson was different. He began playing semipro and professional baseball at age 17, but attended Saint Bonaventure Lyceum, a highly regarded college prep school at Fifth Street and Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute, according to a historical account of the school by Vigo County historian Mike McCormick.
Nelson was born Sept. 28, 1863, in Terre Haute. The Civil War was raging. Professional baseball wouldn’t begin until the Cincinnati Red Stockings formed six years later. Just 8,600 people lived in Terre Haute. The city and baseball grew quickly, though. By the time Nelson turned 20, nine teams around the community used paid players, according to McCormick’s research. Terre Haute’s population had ballooned to 26,000.
Nelson’s family likely lived downtown. (Though years later, the 1906 city directory shows Nelson and his sister, Mary, living at 729 Ohio St., with another Mary Nelson, widow of William Nelson, as the homeowner.)
Just a kid in his debut
In 1883, Billy played for a strong local club known as “The Terre Hautes,” a merger of the Awkwards and the Blues. Its roster included four other future major leaguers, McCormick recounted. The following season, Nelson joined the Muskegon club in the Northwestern League, a pro minor league. His statistics weren’t glittering by modern standards. Yet, Nelson recorded a 9-17 pitching record with a Muskegon team that won only 21 of its 58 games. He was a strong arm on a weak team.
The Northwestern League folded in August 1884. That led to Nelson’s big break.
He likely caught the attention of the major-league Pittsburgh Alleghenys through a tryout, Nemec speculated. Baseball didn’t yet use talent scouts. Nelson’s chances were probably enhanced because the Alleghenys “were an abysmal team,” Nemec said. Pittsburgh would essentially let anyone try out. The Alleghenys were wearing out their top two starting pitchers and needed a steady third.
So that club — the forerunner of the modern-day Pittsburgh Pirates — took a chance on Nelson. The Alleghenys likely bought him a train ticket to Pittsburgh, and gave the kid a meal allowance and a shared room in the team hotel. He left Terre Haute on Aug. 28 and by Wednesday, Sept. 3, Nelson was pitching against the Richmond Virginians in Pittsburgh’s Recreation Park.
Still three weeks from his 21st birthday, Billy Nelson made his major league debut.
His youth wasn’t rare. Players as young as 15 sneaked into tryouts, as did 27-year-olds, all lying about their age, Nemec said.
On Sept. 3 before a Pittsburgh crowd, Nelson faced the Virginians. The Richmond franchise lasted just that single season and was the only club from a formerly confederate state until the Houston Astros formed in 1962. Nelson lost 8-4, out-pitched by another 20-year-old, late-season signee, Richmond’s Ed Dugan, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Alleghenys gave Nelson another shot. “He showed enough to get him a trial” on the road, Nemec said. The Alleghenys boarded a train for Ohio, with series at Toledo and Columbus.
Nelson’s second assignment against Toledo that Saturday was tougher than the first. The Blue Stockings had a winning record in home games, and featured ambidextrous pitcher Tony Mullane, a 30-game winner, and catcher Moses Fleetwood Walker, the first African-American to play in the majors before baseball began its unwritten color barrier.
But by Sept. 6, Walker was injured and unable to play, and the Blue Stockings chose their No. 2 pitcher, 26-year-old righthander Hank O’Day, to face young Nelson. O’Day later became a Hall of Famer as an umpire. Nelson contained Toledo’s lineup, winning 10-3 and ending the Alleghenys’ four-game losing streak.
“Beating [O’Day] for a team like Pittsburgh took something,” Nemec said of Nelson’s performance. “It took pretty good pitching.”
The stakes then got higher, though. Nelson drew the job of pitching against the second-place Columbus Buckeyes on Wednesday, Sept. 10. His rival was Buckeyes righty Frank Mountain, a 20-game winner who’d thrown a no-hitter that June. The Alleghenys lost 10-2. Nelson “didn’t do very well,” Nemec said.
That was the end. Pittsburgh cut Nelson loose and “maybe gave him train fare back to Terre Haute, but it’s doubtful,” Nemec said, “and sent him home and maybe gave him 50 bucks.” If a club kept a player for only a few games, no contract was necessary.
‘No room’ for a project pitcher
Nelson never returned to the majors. If the big league clubs had a farm system, as in today’s format, a young pitcher like Nelson may have climbed back up through grooming in the minors. That system didn’t evolve until the 20th century, though.
The next season, Pittsburgh’s owner Denny McKnight purchased Columbus’ talented franchise and players, and dumped most of the Alleghenys’ holdovers, instantly transforming the club into a contender. Even if Pittsburgh had kept Nelson for the rest of the 1884 season, the rookie would’ve bumped along with the others.
“There would’ve been no room for a guy like Nelson,” Nemec said.
Back in Terre Haute, Nelson continued playing in the lower level pro ranks at several positions, including pitcher. His 1889 season with Terre Haute’s Indiana-Illinois League championship team was apparently Nelson’s last as a pro player. He became a notable umpire afterward, but that career ended with a tragedy. In the 1890s, Nelson lost a leg after being run over by a train, Nemec said.
Nelson worked as a blacksmith, as well as a clerk and bartender at the New National Hotel on the corner of Wabash and Fourth Street downtown, where he lived through his later years. Another former big-leaguer Al “Cod” Myers operated the hotel. Nelson died there on June 23, 1941, from a heart ailment. He was 77. His sister, Mary, was his lone survivor. He’s buried in St. Joseph Cemetery in an unmarked grave.
Nelson’s obituary appeared on the Terre Haute Tribune’s front page. “Well-known man called by death,” its headline read. The article recounted his climb from the sandlots to touring teams based in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, and a membership in the local Knights of Columbus.
Years earlier, a 1915 Tribune story reminisced about Terre Haute’s top teams and players from the past. One old player recalled his powerful team losing to Nelson, who pitched for the opponents and drove in the winning run in extra innings. “None of us could solve Billy Nelson’s curves,” he said.
Nelson’s era remains Nemec’s favorite. In fact, Nemec’s historical baseball novel, “Early Dreams,” is set in 1884. Fans sat right by the action. Players hailed from hardscrabble backgrounds and other sports, such as wrestling and rowing. Many of the game’s colorful terms were born then. Nearly as many big league teams existed as today, with a smaller population. Opportunity, at that moment, was wide open.
“If I were given one year to play major league baseball, it would’ve been 1884,” Nemec said.
Billy Nelson did just that.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Vigo County-born MLB players
Player — Debut-Final season
Billy Nelson — 1884, 1884
Asa Stewart — 1895, 1895
Max Carey — 1910, 1929
Leo Murphy — 1915, 1915
Art Nehf — 1915, 1929
Johnny Mann — 1928, 1928
Bill Butland — 1940, 1947
Harry Taylor — 1946, 1952
Tommy John — 1963, 1989
Brian Dorsett — 1987, 1996
Josh Phegley — 2013, active
A.J. Reed — 2016, active
Source: Baseball Almanac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.