An array of timeless doo-wop hits by quartet The Diamonds will take audiences on a trip down memory lane at two performances scheduled today, Sept. 25, in Boot City Opry, 11904 S. US 41.
Tight vocal harmonies will be the order of the evening as the quartet takes the audience through their classic hits, “Why Do Fools Fall in Love”, “Silhouettes,” “The Stroll” and “Little Darlin’.”
The Diamonds also will pay tribute to the classic four-part harmony vocal groups of the era as well as the great solo artists of the time.
Shows start at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 812-299-8521, at the Boot City Opry office, at the main register area of Boot City, or at the door before the shows.
Reserved tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 812-299-8521 or by stopping by the Boot City Opry office.
