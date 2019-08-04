The Compassionate Friends of the Wabash Valley is joining with dozens of Chapters and thousands of bereaved across the country in a “Walk to Remember” their children, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, and other family members who have died. The Compassionate Friends of the Wabash Valley Walk will be held Sept. 26.
As the world’s largest self-help bereavement organization, The Compassionate Friends offers friendship, understanding and hope to families that have experienced the death of a child through a network of almost 700 Chapters in the United States, including all 50 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and Guam. The local walk is being held in conjunction with The Compassionate Friends National Conference Walk to Remember in Philadelphia, where as many as 1,500 were expected to walk on July 21.
Locally, walk coordinators are expecting more than 25, participants to meet at Collett Park. The walk begins at 6 p.m. Following the walk, participants will join for desserts and time to share about their child with other families. Please bring photo of your child, their favorite dessert and lawn chairs.
“Whether someone walks less than ½ mile or a couple hundred feet is not important,” says Chapter leader Sarah LeMay. “What is important is that we have taken this time to join with family and friends who care that an important person, a child, is missing from our lives. We are joining with bereaved families and friends walking in unity in states across our country to remember all children who died too soon, no matter their age or cause of death.”
Registration is required for the event and a registration form can be received by contacting LeMay. Cost of registration is free and walkers will be given a heart fan to write their child’s name on to carry during the walk.
The Chapter is accepting pledges from the community, as well as walkers, to help support outreach and Chapter activities. Anyone wishing to make a pledge or who would like additional information about the walk or The Compassionate Friends of the Wabash Valley may call LeMay at 217-251-7517.
For more information about the national organization and locations of its Chapters nationwide, call 877-969-0010 or visit TCF’s national website at www.compassionatefriends.org. The Compassionate Friends has a presence in at least 30 countries worldwide.
