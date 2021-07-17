The Brazil Concert Band will present “The British Are Coming!” at 8 p.m. July 1 at the band shell in Forest Park at Brazil. The concert will move to the pavilion if threat of rain.
Director Matthew S. Huber and the BCB will feature music from the United Kingdom including “Colonel Bogey,” “The Vedette” and “Army Of The Nile,” all by Major Fred Rickets who is known by his pen name, Kenneth J. Alford.
From “A Percy Grainger Suite,” arranged by Frank Erickson, the band will perform “Irish Tune From County Derry” and “Molly On The Shore” plus “Country Gardens,” arranged by John Philip Sousa.
“Welsh Folk Suite” by Albert Davis highlights “Jenny Jones,” “All Through The Night” and “Men Of Harlech.” The BCB also will play “The Royal Welch Fusiliers” by Sousa.
Art Dedrick’s arrangement of “Londonderry Aire,” “Mikado March,” based on themes from Gilbert and Sullivan by Sousa, and “My Fair Lady,” arranged by Robert Bennett will sound forth.
“My Fair Lady” includes “With A Little Bit Of Luck,” “On The Street Where You Live,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverley,” “Get Me To The Church On Time,” “I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face” and “I Could Have Danced All Night.”
Sousa’s “The Rose, Shamrock And Thistle” was written in 1901 for the Sousa Band tour of the United Kingdom.
The park’s concession stand will be operated by the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.