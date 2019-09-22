This year’s Swing for a Cure Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament is Sept. 27 through 29 at Terre Haute Miss Softball America and Wabash Valley Girls Softball League ballparks in Terre Haute.
Money raised from the tournament goes to those in the softball community and community at large to help with the financial burdens associated with batting cancer as well as other worthy causes.
The Swing for a Cure was started 10 years ago by Marissa Stout and her family to help life-long friend and travel softball teammate, Aly Bennett, who was battling cancer.
This year’s Swing for a Cure recipients are West Terre Haute’s Middle School student Jordie Blevins and in memory of Linton’s Madi Moore.
This also will be the seventh year the Swing for a Cure has donated to the Mary Card Harbaugh Nursing Scholarship at Indiana State University.
This year’s Swing for a Cure is one of the largest Girls Fastpitch Softball tournaments, in recent memory, staged in Terre Haute with 51 teams registered.
