Terre Haute woman among Ag photo winners

A Terre Haute woman was among the winners in the Indiana State Department of Agriculture’s 2020 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest.
The 10 winning photographers were announced Aug. 20 by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler. They recognized the winners at an event in the Indiana Statehouse.
Tamara Shike of Terre Haute won in the agritourism category for her photo, “Know Your Time to Shine.”
“From rural life to agricultural landscapes, these photographers were able to capture the essence of Indiana agriculture,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch. “I look forward to showcasing their photos this year.”
The winning photos were selected from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture, and On the Farm. Two winners were selected from each category, along with two winners overall.
To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. The photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.
“I am humbled to see these individuals using their unique talents to highlight the Indiana agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “It was a privilege honoring these photographers today at the Indiana Statehouse.”
The winning photos will be displayed throughout the year in the Lt. Governor’s business offices.
To view the winning photos visit isda.in.gov.
