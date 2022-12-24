A team of Terre Haute students were recognized at the FIRST Indiana Robotics LEGO League Challenge in December.
The state championship was at the University of Indianapolis where 49 teams of fourth through eighth graders from across the state gathered to compete.
Haute Coders Team Lighting from Terre Haute was the Rising All-Star Award finalist for the competition.
FIRST Robotics aims at engaging children in research, problem-solving, coding and engineering by building and programming a LEGO robot that navigates the missions of a robot game.
As a part of the challenge, teams also do a research project to identify and solve a real-world problem.
This year’s theme addressed global challenges of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.
Associate professor of education leadership John Somers, a volunteer at the event from UIndy, said, “The teams were amazing in their professionalism, brilliance, and ingenuity. The coaches were all encouraging, very personable, and cared for their proteges. The future is in good hands!”
