Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra looks to new season, special guests

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is tuning up for its 97th season, kicking off this September. The only orchestra in West Central Indiana, the THSO features local and regional musicians, along with performances from world class guests under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor David Bowden and Executive Director and Principal Clarinet, Samantha Johnson-Helms.
“We are incredibly excited to share the phenomenal amount of talent that we have right here in your Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra during the 22-23 season,” says Johnson-Helms. “We have world-class musicians right here in our community.”
Audience members have multiple chances to catch the THSO throughout the 2022-23 season whether at its home at Tilson Auditorium on the Indiana State University campus, to smaller, more intimate performances including Solly, Brent & Brews at the Terre Haute Brewing Company this month.
“I programmed this year to feature our own brilliant musicians in spectacular works that are filled with catchy rhythms, beautiful melodies, and infectious joy,” Bowden explains. “It’s music everyone will enjoy.”
Four of the main performers of the season each participated in a Q & A about music, the new season and what they like most about Terre Haute.
Dance Around the World
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
Q&A with Principal Pianist, Tim Stephenson
Hometown: I've lived most of my life in Jacksonville, Florida, but currently living in Indianapolis.
What are you looking forward to the most this upcoming season? I am certainly looking forward to performing Florence Price's Piano Concerto! It is my first time playing this piece and it is a really interesting one: for a long time, the piece was not performed because it was actually lost in its complete form. So the piece that you will hear next season is the best efforts of several scholars to recreate what she had written. It is a bombastic, but also intimate work that calls to mind some of the great romantic piano concertos of the past: Grieg, Schumann, Brahms. Aside from that, I always enjoy performing at the holiday concert in Terre Haute each year and am thrilled to be working with Caroline Goodwin again, whom I have performed with often!
What is your favorite thing about Terre Haute: When I moved to Indiana, I was not familiar with Terre Haute at all, but I have had several opportunities to enjoy the city through the THSO and other musical opportunities. I recently performed at the Swope Art Museum, which was a treat — the architecture and design of that building is really fascinating! Every time I come to Terre Haute, I enjoy a different restaurant downtown: there is such a huge selection, which I didn't expect, and I am never disappointed by the food!
Joyful Holidays
Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
Q&A with Terre Haute native and vocalist Caroline Goodwin
Hometown: I was born and raised in Terre Haute. I live in Bloomington now, where I am pursuing a Master of Music in Voice at the Indiana University.
As a Terre Haute native, what do you want your fellow Hauteans to know about the THSO? The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is a true gem, and one that a town the size of Terre Haute is lucky to have. If you have never been to the symphony before, you are missing out! At a THSO concert, you can experience beautiful music played with great talent. I truly believe that classical music can move people in a way that no other kind of music can. There's nothing like a sweepy orchestration to swell the heart. Come experience it for yourself!
What are you looking forward to the most this upcoming season? Besides the holiday concert, I'm looking forward to seeing the Dance Around the World Concert on Nov. 5, 2022. My good friend and THSO principal pianist Timothy Stephenson will be performing Florence Price's Piano Concerto, and I can't wait to come support him while he plays the music of one of my favorite composers.
What is your favorite thing about Terre Haute: There are many things I love about Terre Haute, especially since I grew up here and have done just about everything there is to do. The Japanese restaurant Umi Grill is definitely at the top of my list to visit whenever I'm in town. If you go to dinner there, I highly recommend the Diva Roll — one of my favorites as an opera "diva" myself.
Musical Treasures
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Q&A with Principal Tuba, Glen Dimick
Hometown: Cedarburg, Wisconsin (just outside of Milwaukee) but currently in Bloomington, Indiana.
What are you looking forward to the most this upcoming season? I would be deceiving if I didn’t highlight my excitement the April Fool’s Day Concert (they are absolutely not calling it that). I’ll of course have my chance to solo with the orchestra for almost exactly 15 minutes of fame — maybe I can stretch it if I add filler to the cadenzas. In addition this is a concert that heavily features my colleagues in the brass section with music, from a Gabrieli brass choir to closing with Berlioz’s Symphony Fantastique. At the end of it all we might be bleeding but we’ll definitely be happy.
What is your favorite thing about Terre Haute? I think those on the outside tend to underestimate Terre Haute. I certainly found living in the city yielded many surprises for me. From the greatest coffee joints ever, to fantastic brews and Irish food at Sonka’s, to wide open spaces to chase one’s inner peace like Deming Park, I found the community to be richer than I ever imagined. Living within range of some of Indiana’s best hiking trails certainly doesn’t hurt either.
Brahms & Tchaikovsky
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Q&A with Elina Rubio
Hometown: I am from Elche, Alicante (Spain). I live in Bloomington, Indiana.
What would you tell someone that has never attended the symphony? The THSO is made of incredible musicians that create a very special energy in the Hall. I believe there is no better place to start falling in love with music than listening to the Symphony Orchestra perform. Awakening emotions with what we hear is something very unique, but more so when music comes from artists that are dedicated to their profession and put their hearts and souls into it.
What is your favorite performance from the past? My favorite performance as a soloist was probably performing for the Queen of Spain her Majesty Reina Sofia at the Madrid National Auditorium.
What is your favorite thing about Terre Haute? I love walking around the Tilson Auditorium. I usually grab a cup of coffee at Federal Coffee (I love their coffee) and I will walk around when the weather is nice. I love that area of the city. My favorite restaurant is Taco Tequila's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.