The Terre Haute Symphony League will host a fundraiser benefiting the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra on July 15 at Terre Haute Brewing Company.
Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. Live music starts at 7, featuring Solly Burton on mandolin and Brent McPike on guitar. The event will have food catered by Federal Coffee & Fine Foods served buffet style, beer and wine, and a silent auction.
Ticket levels are based on proximity to the stage. VIP and Gold ticket holders will receive a complimentary glass of beer or wine. All ticket holders will have tabled seating and food. VIP tickets are $65, gold tickets are $55 and silver are $45.
$30 of each ticket purchased is tax deductible.
