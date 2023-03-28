The Journal of Physical Chemistry A has published the peer-reviewed research of junior chemistry major Olivia Haney from Terre Haute.
“It is rare for an undergraduate student to get a published paper, even for larger research universities,” said Chair and Associate Professor of Chemistry Dr. Brandon Magers.
“Many of our chemistry students participate in internships, but Olivia being an author of a peer-reviewed research article, goes above and beyond. Her lab experience, conference participation, and now-published research will make Olivia a top pick for a job or placement into graduate school.”
Dr. Ryan Fortenberry, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Mississippi, was the lead researcher and advisor for this project. Haney worked under Fortenberry and his research team during the summer of 2022.
The research paper, “Red-Shifting the Excitation Energy of Carbonic Acid Clusters Via Nonminimum Structures,” focused on carbonic acid. The molecule is difficult to study because it tends to break apart into water and carbon dioxide.
Haney said, “Using computational chemistry, I was able to generate potential shapes that this frozen carbonic acid could take and what kind of excitation energies it would experience in these shapes.” She would manually manipulate a carbonic acid molecule, such as rotating a bond and changing its angle, then code that rotation into her calculations. Haney would run multiple jobs where “snapshots” of the molecule would be taken, and its energy would be recorded during its rotation.
