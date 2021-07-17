Terre Haute South Vigo High School will celebrate the 50th fall homecoming Oct. 1.
All past homecoming queens are invited to join in the festivities beginning with the annual parade down Seventh Street to the football stadium.
All alums are encouraged to set up tents and tailgate before the game which begins at 7:30 p.m.
More information will be posted on the school website.
For details, contact Lana Hawhee Shuck (Class of ‘73) at lhs@vigoschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.