Gerstmeyer, Schulte and Wiley high schools will be hosting an all Vigo County Class of 1960 reunion 6:30 p.m. July 29 at the Sycamore Club, 200 Heritage Drive.
There will be appetizers, cash bar and entertainment. For more information contact, Ruth Henderson, 812-871-8748, Peggy Shook-Osmon, 812-249-4239, or Sandy Shanklin-Fisher, 812-249-2030
I I I
The Schulte High School class of 1960 will be celebrating their 62 year reunion and 80th birthday the weekend of July 29-31.
For more information, contact Peggy Shook-Osmon at peggybob2@aol.com or 812-249-4239.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.