Terre Haute Savings Bank recently presented a $1,000 donation to reTHink, an organization that educates, supports, and encourages the citizens and businesses of the Wabash Valley to reduce waste and live a healthier and more sustainable life.
Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya, reTHink founder, said, “It’s great to be recognized by THSB and supporting our efforts. This donation will continue to help us live up to our mission.”
The organization currently has several active initiatives, such as building gardens in Ryves neighborhood that provides fresh produce to the community, and free cooking classes that teach attendees how to cook and eat their own food. Currently, reTHink is raising funds to create an innovative kind of recycling center in Terre Haute.
Visit wabashrethinks.com for more details on reTHink.
