Terre Haute's Cain wins lifetime achievement honor

Marquis Who's Who, the world's premier publisher of biographical profiles, on June 18 presented Terre Haute's William Howard Cain with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Cain celebrates many years' experience in his professional network and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
With nearly 50 years of professional experience to his credit, Cain has been active as a teacher of private piano lessons through the Centenary United Methodist Church in Terre Haute since 1977. He has also served as an organist for the church since 1974. Earlier in his career, he cultivated his expertise through work as a choral teacher with Paul C. Schulte High School in Terre Haute from 1973 to 1975 and with the Attica Consolidated School Corp. in Indiana from 1971 to 1973.
Alongside his primary endeavors, Cain has done work as a part-time musician with Indiana State University since 1999, performing as an organist for both the winter and spring commencement ceremonies. He is a professional accompanist in the music department and he contributes his skills as a piano player for private events. Several of his songs have been published in The Organist's Companion.
Finding great enjoyment in songwriting, he published a book of silly Christmas carols, titled "Veggie Carols and Crazy Carols," in 2018 and maintains a YouTube channel under the same name.
In grade school, Cain did not have a private teacher so he taught himself the notes of the organ from a church hymnal. He knew he really wanted to take organ lessons, but back then, one had to start on the piano, not the organ. He took piano lessons for a few years and then studied with a university piano teacher.
Cain pursued his studies at Indiana State, where he earned a bachelor of science in music education in 1971 and a master of science in music education in 1976. He was certified as a public school teacher in the state of Indiana the following year. In an effort to remain up to date with developments in his field, Cain maintained affiliation with the American Guild of Organists, until the local chapter closed in 2013, and the Music Teachers National Association.
For all of his achievements, Cain has been the recipient of a number of honors and accolades over the years. Notably, he was presented with the Lawrence Eberly Organ Award from Indiana State in 1971. In light of his many accomplishments, Cain has previously been selected for inclusion in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Education, Who's Who in the Midwest and Who's Who in the World.
In recognition of outstanding contributions to his profession and the Marquis Who's Who community, Cain has been featured on the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement website. Visit www.ltachievers.com for more information about this honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.