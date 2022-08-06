The 114th National Convention of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. took place July 6-10 in Huntington.
Delegates from 58 chapters were represented. Attending from Alpha Omicron Chapter of Terre Haute were Mandy Allen, who served as delegate, and non-delegates Karen Allen, Ina Collins, Toni Roloff, Christina Crist and Diana Foxworthy.
A combined total from all chapters donated to philanthropic projects during the past year amounted to $346,664.40. The members supported their communities with a total of 83,269.25 volunteer hours during the past year.
Also, Allen was elected to serve as a National Officer with Delta Theta Tau Philanthropic Sorority as Secretary of Philanthropy.
As Secretary of Philanthropy, Allen is expected to keep track of all the philanthropic efforts of the organization at the chapter, province and national level.
Delta Theta Tau, a National Philanthropic Sorority, was founded in 1903 in Muncie by five high school girls. The first National Convention was held in 1908 at Elwood, Indiana. For more information about Delta Theta Tau Sorority, please visit www.deltathetatau.org
