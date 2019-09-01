Don’t forget to follow the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.
Native American Museum
Sept. 7 — Look Who’s Talking, 10 a.m., Dobbs Park, ($1.50 craft fee)
Nature Center Program
Sept. 21 — 13th Annual Indiana Bat Fest, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: ISU; 6-9 p.m.: Dobbs Park
Torner Community Center, Deming Park
Advanced OPEN Studio Pottery — Thursdays in September — 5:30-8 p.m. — $65/month or $165 for 3 months
Preschool Ceramics ages 2-5 — 9:30-10:15 a.m.: $7/ student; Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, no class December
Elementary Clay Class ages 5-12 years — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: $15/ student; Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, no class December
Date Night Pottery — “Create together with clay”: $40/ couple 7:00- 9:00 p.m.; Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, no class December
Beginner’s Wheel Throwing — $35 plus glaze day: 1:00- 3:30 p.m.; Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, no class December
Community Yard Sale
Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Deming Park: Vendor Cost $30
