The Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department will host several holiday-themed events beginning in December.
At 5 p.m. Dec. 1, the annual Candy Cane Hunt will take place in Deming Park. Children ages 2 to 9 can participate for free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Families can take free photos with Santa at the Holiday House in Deming Park on several occasions in December.
The times are:
- 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1
- 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3
- 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4
- 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6
- 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10
- 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11
All children are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult. Families must take their own device to take photos.
Children may also put their letters in the mailbox in front of the Holiday House to be delivered to Santa by the parks department.
For more information on both of these events, call 812-232-0147.
