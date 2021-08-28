Terre Haute native pens third novel

John “J.T.” Kelly continues to be a busy author.
The Terre Haute native recently released his third novel in less than two years, “Suite Suspicion.” The thriller genre paperback follows 2020’s “Fair Ways and Foul Plays” and its sequel, “Deadly Defiance,” published last spring.
”Suite Suspicion” begins on Lake Maxinkuckee near Culver, Indiana, a central setting in Kelly’s novels. After the estate of murdered real estate developer Hugo DeMann is settled, his family proceeds with the development of DeMann Suites luxury hotel at the edge of the lake, Kelly said of its plot. “When the construction of a luxury swimming pool unearths ancient bones of Potawatomi Indians, fears of their spirits begin to rise,” his synopsis explains.
Later, two teenage sisters disappear from the hotel and the local police quickly respond. They soon discover that the girls are the daughters of the judge who sent DeMann’s Neo-Nazi murderer to prison. Could the killer’s cronies still harbor a grudge?
Readers with a Kindle unlimited subscription can view the ebook version of “Suite Suspicion” for free. Elsewhere, the ebook costs $2.99 and the paperback, $11.99.
More details are available through Kelly’s website at www.kellyfairways.us.
Kelly began writing novels after retiring from a career in marketing and advertising.
