Terre Haute native Brian Sutterer connects sports, medicine on social media

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.