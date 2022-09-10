Bark in the Park, hosted by the Terre Haute Humane Society, is back at Deming Park on Sept. 17.
Bark in the Park is a pet- and family-friendly event to raise funds for the Terre Haute Humane Society. Check-in and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. Following the walk, participants are encouraged to visit booths set up by vendor sponsors and buy lunch.
Individuals can register online and on-site at the event for $30. T-shirts and swag bags are not guaranteed.
Bark in the Park is being presented by Thompson’s Honda with support from Sharon Mattison, Haute House Flats and Precious Pets Forever.
Sponsor and vendor opportunities are still available. For more information, contact Ray Buechler at ray.buechler@thhs.org.
All proceeds from Bark the Park will benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society. The Terre Haute Humane Society is a non-profit, low-kill shelter. The mission of the Terre Haute Humane Society is to care for pets in need by offering safe refuge, facilitating adoptions, providing medical care and educating the community.
For more information about the Terre Haute Humane Society, visit thhs.org or call 812-232-0293.
