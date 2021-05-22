Terre Haute Community Band sets summer concert dates

The Terre Haute Community Band will open its 2021 Summer Concert season with “Together Again” at 8 p.m. June 5 in the amphitheater at Fairbanks Park.
Admission is free.
Other concerts include “Disney on Parade” Children’s Concert on June 19; “Patriotic Parade,” July 3; “Celebration of America” (fireworks in the park), July 4; “American Musical Composer Heroes,” July 10; “Christmas in July,” July 24; and “The Olympic Spirit,” Aug. 7.
